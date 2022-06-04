Why is the gut considered as our “2nd brain”?

Ours intestines have more neurons than our backbone and they act independently of our central nervous system. For this reason, health researchers suspect that the functions of the digestive system may be much greater than just digesting food.

For you to understand why many people are considering the gut our 2nd brain, we have separated some information that can help you understand this analogy:

1. Immune factor

Almost 70% of all our immune system cells inhabit the intestine. Therefore, taking care of the health of this organ can be the key to a healthier life.

2. He “thinks” alone

This is the only organ capable of having autonomy in decisions, not requiring orders from the brain. Everything in the digestive system is regulated by the enteric nervous system (ENS), which, despite being independent, communicates with the Central Nervous System (CNS) through the sympathetic and parasympathetic systems.

3. Direct connection with mood

About 80 to 90% of all serotonin in the human body is in the gastrointestinal tract. This is no wonder, because this substance is responsible for peristaltic movements, which ensure that digestion will happen in the right place.

However, this would not be the only function of the neurotransmitter, after all, it participates in the regulation of stress, anxiety and happiness levels.

Following this line of reasoning, some recent studies have shown the link between different conditions of the gut microbiome with mental disorders such as depression.

4. Microbial Diversity

Such as microbiome health of the intestine seems to be related to mental health, it is possible that a varied diet collaborates with both. That’s because different types of gut microbes need different foods to stay alive and healthy.

After all this, it is really possible to believe that phrase that said “you are what you eat”. Impressive, isn’t it?!