Woman who suffered burns during cesarean section at HRA will be compensated in more than R$ 35 thousand

Judge Gustavo Santos Mottola, holder of the 2nd Civil Court of the district of Araranguá, sentenced the State of Santa Catarina and IMAS (Instituto Maria Schmitt) that manages the Regional Hospital of Araranguá (HRA) to indemnify a woman who underwent cesarean delivery and suffered burns with an electric scalpel.

In addition to moral and aesthetic damages, she will be compensated in an amount referring to the cost of plastic surgery to alleviate the aesthetic damage. According to the file, the case took place on December 14, 2018 and the victim, who was 29 years old at the time, lived in Balneário Gaivota and was unable to work for approximately two months.

As determined at the time, the patient underwent cesarean section (successful) and after the procedure, during a cauterization, combustion occurred due to the alcohol used in the cesarean delivery and the use of cauterization equipment (electric scalpel), causing burns on the leg. and on the buttocks.

IMAS claimed that the procedure that was performed by the physician on duty took place without authorization from the hospital. The State argued that the hospital, which it owns, is managed by the organization and that it had no involvement in the event.

The decision highlights that “there is no doubt that there was malpractice in handling the electric scalpel”, as it is an incontrovertible fact that the instrument had contact with another area of ​​the plaintiff’s body besides the one in which it would be used, and that the defendants are responsible for the consequences of this malpractice.

However, according to an agreement signed between the State and IMAS, the organization must reimburse the former for the amount of the conviction, since the fact occurred during its administration period and by a doctor who worked at the institution.

The plaintiff will be compensated in BRL 15,000 for moral damages, BRL 10,000 in aesthetic damages, BRL 1,908 for lost profits and BRL 11,000 for the cost of cosmetic surgery, plus interest and monetary correction. The decision may be appealed to the TJSC.