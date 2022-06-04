Xbox plans accessory to play without video games. Is it the end of the console?

This is a topic that, turns and moves, returns to the spotlight: the death of video game consoles. And, again, who is at the center of the discussions is Microsoft, through Xbox, its games division.

The first step in this direction came with the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming in September 2021. Popularly known as xCloud, the service allows you to use devices such as cell phones, tablets and even Xbox consoles to play games via streaming.

But don’t confuse it with services like Xbox Game Pass, the new PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online. In these, the monthly subscription entitles you to download any title from a pre-defined library, played in a video game or on a PC. On xCloud, nothing is downloaded. The game runs on remote servers and the player’s device is only responsible for showing that game on the screen and relaying the commands.

That, in itself, would dispense with the use of a console, but Microsoft plans to go further. Their latest prototype is a device called the Keystone, which plugs into a TV and would communicate directly with xCloud. It would be something like the Chromecast, Google’s, or Amazon’s Fire TV Stick — but for games rather than movies and series.

Thus, it would be possible to have an experience very close to that obtained when using a console, but without having to buy the device or use wires and connections.

The Keystone was an old rumor, but it was confirmed by an anonymous source when site Windows Central. “Our goal is to let people play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want,” he said. She did not reveal a release date.

More and more “service”

World of Warcraft: Successful Example of “Game as a Service” Image: Playback/WoWHead

While it seems like a revolutionary step, Keystone is an example of a trend seen in recent years: the idea of ​​treating games as a service, not a “property”. For many years now, games like World of Warcraft have adopted the “pay a subscription, not the game” business model.

Xbox Game Pass follows in the same direction. Since 2020, it has gotten even bolder, including several games since the day of its official launch – ending one of the main differentiators of individual games. The consumer faces a seductive question: pay around R$ 299 for a single game in its debut, or R$ 29.99 per month to have access to several games – including this novelty that he wants?

Of course, Xbox Game Pass didn’t end game sales individually. As much as it has a diverse library, there are those who can’t find their favorite available. And access is not “forever”: you can lose it if you discontinue your subscription, or if Microsoft simply decides to remove it from the catalog. (Overall, they are available for about a year.)

Still, the service had a huge impact on the industry, creating a trend so undeniable that competitor PlayStation had to adapt. Its PS Plus subscription plan adopted the same format as its rival. In Brazil, this update arrives on June 13.

In countries like Brazil, where buying a new game ends up costing practically the same as a one-year subscription, this type of subscription also helps to democratize access and strengthen independent production.

Windows 11 Screen for Xbox Game Pass Image: Disclosure/Microsoft

Goodbye video games?

Does the release of Microsoft Keystone have the potential to go beyond the impact of Xbox Game Pass? That is, to be more than a trend and, yes, a revolution that breaks a cycle started 50 years ago by the Odyssey, the first home video game device?

Although it arrives at a much more attractive price than a console and has a massive adoption, it is unlikely that consoles will cease to exist. And for a few reasons.

One of them is that a good portion of consumers are still looking for a more traditional experience, which involves the ownership of the video game and games. They are the explanation of why the industry has been selling digital games for years, but has never stopped releasing physical versions.

Other than that, streaming is still not capable of reproducing the same experience as a console or a PC. Among other problems, for example, there is an inevitable delay between the moment the player gives a command on the controller and the in-game character’s response to that command. It is something imperceptible in most games, but it can bother more demanding players, especially in titles that require more precision, such as shooting, racing, rhythm and fighting games.

The attempt to incorporate video games to other devices is not a new idea, although with different approaches – and, of course, limited by the technology of the time.

The Japanese Sharp launched in 1983 the Sharp Nintendo Television, which combined a 14 or 19 inch TV and a Famicom (the NES, popularly known here as Nintendinho). In 1990, it offered the Super Famicom Naizou TV SF1, which had a 14- or 21-inch screen and built-in a Super Famicom (the Japanese version of the Super Nintendo).

The Super Famicom Naizou TV SF1 had a built-in Super Famicom and stood out for its practicality and image quality. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Both produced better quality images than a video game traditionally connected to the TV via cables. And, of course, they saved space and eliminated wires. Despite this, they never became popular.

Sony also tried it, with the PSX (or PlayStation X) in 2003. It was a kind of multimedia center with several functions, such as DVD recording, the ability to tune in TV signal and store media files. And it was also a PlayStation 2, one of the most popular consoles of all time. Just connect two PS2 controllers and insert the game disc.

In practice, however, the PSX was restricted to Japan and was short-lived. It was discontinued in 2005.

The PSX was Sony’s bet to have an “all in one”: it was a DVD recorder and player, tuned TV and worked like a PS2 Image: Reproduction

Finally, there is a fundamental issue: since it is the work of Microsoft, Keystone should be limited to being an interface for xCloud only.

Sony and Nintendo may even release their versions in the future, but until that happens (if it happens), fans of extremely popular franchises like God of War and Mario will still have to turn to these manufacturers’ consoles (or a PC, in this case). of some Sony games).

None of this, however, means that Keystone is doomed to failure, quite the opposite. The idea of ​​democratizing, making it cheaper and, above all, facilitating access to games is an excellent move by Microsoft, which consolidates it as the company that dictates the direction of the sector.

If its launch is confirmed, Keystone has everything to be an innovative step in the industry, but it is still too early to say that it represents a revolution capable of completely changing an industry with half a century of existence.