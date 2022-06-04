Xbox Showcase 2022: Rumor comments on games that won’t be there

There are new reports on Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, detailing what might not be shown. Normally this type of information is always leaked before the event, it’s already tradition, although this year things are slower regarding the “escape” of the event content.

On the Xbox Two Podcast, Rand Al Thor 19 and Jez Corden sat down once more and this time talked about the Xbox & Bethesda Show. While there are rumors that Microsoft is planning to focus more on demos and gameplay videos this year, there is also speculation about what may not be shown.

So Jez Corden no expects id Software to show a new QUAKE, as the team may need more time to differentiate significantly from DOOM. It is also speculated that no new Wolfenstein will be presented, as the studio is said to be full of work and focused on Indiana Jones. THE Compulsion Games and the 343 Industries they won’t be either represented in the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

Fallout 5 is also not included, according to Jez, while Rand Al Thor 19 said that Fallout will be present in some form on the show. Rumors about a Marcus Fenix ​​collection for Gears of War don’t stop either. Gears of War 2 could also be in the starting blocks as a remake.

Avowed will also be displayed While Starfield is the star of the whole show. Likewise, it is expected that the Obsidian Project Peniment reveal. It’s also questionable whether there will be anything to see about Fable, Forza Motorsport or Everwild and Hellblade 2, on the other hand, seems almost certain.

