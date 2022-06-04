Xiaomi ends support for Redmi phones; see list of affected

This Thursday (02), the Xiaomi released an official list with some cell phones that will stop receiving updates support operating system and security. Among those chosen, models that were already very popular stand out, such as the Redmi Note 7 it’s the Redmi K20.

Maintaining the longevity of a smartphone depends not only on powerful hardware to withstand the years to come, but annual updates with new features to O android and patches that increase the device security is equally important, but like everything in life, these novelties come to an end.

Redmi K20Source: Notebookcheckinfo/reproduction

Xiaomi is known for providing two to three years of support for its devices, although it is already working to increase this amount of time. The company releases dozens of smartphones and tablets during the year, so updates are expected to have a relatively short life in the user’s hand.

Products that will lose support from Xiaomi

Check the list of devices that are no longer supported:

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi K20

redmi 7

Redmi Y3

Mi Pad 4 Plus

Mi Pad 4

Mi Play

Mi 9 SE

Recently, Xiaomi announced that some models of the Xiaomi 12 line will receive up to four years of important updates to renew the security system, and three updates for new versions of Android over time.