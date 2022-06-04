Zé Neto suffers accident, cancels shows and health condition comes to light

It seems that things are not going very well in the countryman’s life. Zé Neto. After being detonated for criticizing Anitta, the singer canceled the concert schedule for the next few days after suffering an accident.

In a statement released this Friday (03), the duo’s press office Zé Neto and Cristiano, it was revealed that he suffered fractures of the 9th, 10th and 11th ribs. Also according to the artist’s team, he has already started treatment and will need to stay calm at home.

See the statement:

“After feeling severe pain, this Friday (03), countryman Zé Neto returned to Hospital de Base, in São José do Rio Preto (SP), to redo the exams, where fractures of the 9th, 10th and 11th arches were identified. ribs, according to the bulletin issued by the hospital. The singer has already started treatment and, on medical recommendation, should remain in absolute rest for the next few days. Therefore, from today, June 3, until June 16, all shows by the duo Zé Neto & Cristiano have been cancelled. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and wish Zé Neto a great recovery. Sincerely, Press Office Zé Neto & Cristiano”.

tense phase

In an exclusive conversation with the journalist Leo DiasZé Neto detailed the event, and said believe that this happened after he took boxing lessons and didn’t realize the fractures.

“I was training boxing and I started to feel pain, but at the time I didn’t realize it was something ‘bigger’ because I was hot-blooded, right? But I went to the doctor and as I told the doctor that the pain was bearable, they did not do X-rays. But it got worse and I decided to go back for the exam. And then they discovered these fractures. Broke three ribs, in a way that could puncture my lung if I didn’t keep quiet. There are some things that we go through in life that we have no explanation for. God knows everything and we know nothing. But it’s ok, at least there were three ribs and not four, right?”, he revealed.

defended

It is worth noting that, in recent days, Anitta’s father, Mauro Machado, defended his daughter from an alleged indirect from Zé to her. According to the manager, the singer was never with the face of the funkeira.

“These closeted ones suck. Envy is a sh*t. That fucker always had a one-sided problem with her. At Festeja, she had a furry fit because she opened a show that was a countryman. Later, in a country town, she had their bus locked off the exit of our production and vans,” he said.

