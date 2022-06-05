10 things you can’t miss

Capcom finally revealed Resident Evil 4 Remake at last Thursday’s State of Play (02). The reimagined classic will be released in March 24, 2023 on PS5, and fans are already eager to see more of the production. With that in mind, the MyPS listed 10 things that simply cannot be missing from the title.

Known and revered for its great moments, whether in the foul mouth of the ganados, in the boss fights or exploring the dozens of available scenarios, such as castles, islands, villages and much more, RE 4 promises to reach the new generation with everything.

After the substantial cut of content in Resident Evil 3 Remake, which hasn’t pleased long-time fans at all, Capcom is tasked with keeping the great aspects of the original title for Resident Evil 4 Remake — will it succeed?

Without further ado, check out below what can’t be missed in Resident Evil 4 Remake! Remembering that the list is not in order of priority or anything like that.

Game time and all stages

The fourth game in the saga is one of the biggest in the franchise, if not the biggest in terms of length. There are many iconic places that the player goes through with Leon, who is no longer the rookie police officer in Resident Evil 2. Villages, castles, laboratories, ruins, in short, the options are many.

With the absence of the Clock Tower in RE 3 Remake, one of the most iconic places in the original, it is expected that Capcom will give it due attention this time around and not omit any scenario in Resident Evil 4 Remake — quite the opposite: the ideal world for fans is for the publisher to further enhance the content.

Extra modes: The Mercenaries, Assignment Ada and Separate Ways

Modes like Assignment Ada and The Mercenaries are much needed for fans to have other options when they complete the base game and also serve to expand the plot further. Separate Ways, for example, shows how Ada Wong arrived in the village in search of the Las Plagas parasite — and this greatly enriches the background of the adventure.

It is by completing these modes that it is also possible to unlock extra content in the main campaign in the original title, such as skins and weapons. And of course the mobster outfit for Leon and the gentleman armor for Ashley would be very welcome additions in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Weapons like Chicago Typewriter, Handcannon and PRL 412

If there’s one thing Capcom does well in its reimaginings, it’s adapting weapons from the original games for the remakes. The Grenade Launcher (GM 79) and Submachine Gun (MQ 11) from RE 2 Remake, as well as the Assault Rifle (CQBR) and Samurai Edge from RE 3 Remake are great examples to illustrate this point.

For Resident Evil 4 Remake fans expect no less. And there are two scenarios for this situation: the most “stolen” weapons, like the Chicago Typewriter and the PRL 412 are very welcome options, but being able to pick up a simple weapon and upgrade it is also a mechanic that has its value.

Merchant

And speaking of upgrades, what would these weapons be without him, the icon of the original game: the Merchant. The mysterious overcoat-clad silhouette appears in the most unlikely of places and even has its own little shop to sell items and keep Leon “belly full” during his journey. “Welcome!”.

Of course, for Resident Evil 4 Remake his presence is indispensable, as he is part of the essence of the 2005 game. Now it remains to be seen how Capcom will make this work: will the zombies continue to drop gold? Will jewels, artifacts and coins continue to exist for these purchases to take place?

Gems and gold coins to acquire resources

Searching for gems, such as artifacts, rubies and so many other options made exploring the original title very fun and necessary – after all, if you didn’t explore anything, it was practically impossible to gather money to improve your arsenal. Not to mention the option to combine items with each other to increase their price in the Merchant.

For the Merchant to fulfill its role well in Resident Evil 4 Remake, Capcom needs to implement a system similar to this one — perhaps adding even more to the game design with puzzles more worked?

QTS sequences (quick time events)

Another thing that made any fan straighten up in the chair to play more “seriously” was the QTS sequels (quick time events — quick events, in free translation). For those who don’t know, this mechanic consists of pressing buttons to perform actions in the game.

Run from a giant boulder by pressing crazy X, jumping between lasers or even running away from the giant statue of Salazar in the castle are some of the best examples. Would this mechanic fit well into the Resident Evil 4 Remake mold?

Villains and sub-bosses like Salazar, Jack Krauser, Dr. Salvador and many others

More complex bosses, like Salazar and Jack Krauser, as well as less “laborious” ones, like Dr. Salvador and El Lago, greatly enrich the cast of villains in the original title. They’re not terribly scary, but that approach could change in Resident Evil 4 Remake, which seems to linger more for horror. Bitores Mendez, the village foreman, has already been confirmed in the trailer – and even has a “little hat”.

Remembering that in each place where the plot is set there is a set of “themed” opponents, different patterns and different blows. Does Capcom intend to rescue absolutely all these aspects for reimagining?

Iconic phrases from the original game

“Don’t let it escape”, “Behind you, imbecile!”, “¡Allí está!” are just some of the phrases said by the ganados of the original game. These lines of dialogue are simple, but they bring immeasurable nostalgic value to fans. Hopefully Capcom will adopt this kind of interaction for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

May Ashley be less annoying (this one will be hard)

“Leonnnn, Heeeelp!” perhaps it is the phrase that fans of the franchise have heard the most. Ashley Graham, the daughter of the US president, the person Leon needs to rescue, is quite annoying in the original and is constantly yelling in some corner asking for the agent’s help.

In the announcement trailer she didn’t make a peep — and hopefully not in the full game either. Could Ashley be put to better use this time? Maybe carrying weapons and ammunition, right?

Options for organizing your suitcase

There’s something that helped popularize the original adventure a lot: the possibility of organizing the suitcase. Cast the first stone who never spent hours optimizing space in your inventory, organizing grenade with grenade, life with life and weapon with weapon.

Although simpler, this aspect was very well adapted for Resident Evil Village. For Resident Evil 4 Remake, this mechanic is essential, as it is one of the factors that hook old-school fans nostalgia. Ready to spend a little more time just optimizing the suitcase?

Looking forward to Resident Evil 4 Remake? In your opinion, what can’t be missing from Capcom’s new reimagining? Comment below!