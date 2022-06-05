7 hours of sleep a night is ideal in middle age and aging – 04/06/2022

Studies indicate that seven hours of sleep a night is an ideal average in middle age and old age, and people who sleep too little or for long periods may experience poorer general well-being and more symptoms of anxiety and depression.

In an interview with Jornal da USP in Ar 1st Edition, Andrea Toscanini, clinical physician at IPq (Institute of Psychiatry) at Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine at USP (University of São Paulo) and from the Institute’s Sleep Laboratory team, highlights that there is individual variability in total sleep time, with the interval between seven and nine hours being an average for 95% of people.

The doctor also pays attention to the fact that sleep deprivation is more studied than sleep deprivation, and emphasizes that both cases are not beneficial. “Sleep, for example, nine hours or more, does not have a beneficial effect,” she adds.

There is a correlation between inadequate sleep and the development of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Metabolic changes also accompany lack of sleep. However, it is important to point out that, for the development of these diseases, the practice of sleeping more or less needs to occur for many years.

cultural influence

For toscanini, getting little sleep has cultural influences linked to productivity. Therefore, for good sleep, it is necessary to “wash away our prejudice about sleeping well”, to then organize your day, reserving eight hours of sleep and 30 minutes for falling asleep, and finally getting used to a healthier dynamic.

The importance of sleep lies in the process of cleaning the body’s chemical reaction metabolites and protein products, which only happens at rest. This cleansing occurs in the second phase of sleep, when we are in deep sleep.

The doctor ends by saying that an ally in the practice of good sleep is the specialist professional, a relatively new area, but which focuses on specific issues. She also explains that there is a need to implement the study of sleep on the basis of medical courses, as this is a permanent issue in other medical areas, precisely because sleep disorders are extremely prevalent, affecting more than half of the population of Brazil and the world. world.