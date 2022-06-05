After 40 years of feeling pain when it got cold, woman discovers tumor under her nail – 04/06/2022

For 40 years, an Armenian woman suffered from unexplained pain in the index finger of her right hand, triggered mainly when she knitted (her hobby) or when the temperature dropped. With no history of finger injury, the patient consulted with doctors from different specialties and received treatment — obviously unnecessary and unsuccessful — for conditions such as Raynaud’s syndrome and neuroma.

The 58-year-old woman only discovered that her discomfort was caused by a glomus tumor she had under her nail in October 2021, when she went to the Wigmore Clinic in Armenia, which has a multidisciplinary team organized by Hospices Civils de Lyon, the second largest hospital. French university.

“The patient had a 5 mm tumor that had been growing slowly for over 40 years. The woman’s quality of life was affected not only by painful sensations when making certain gestures and the cold weather, but also by the constant anticipation of pain and frustration. of not being able to solve the problem for decades,” said Mikhail Dziadzkospecialist in pain and anesthesia at the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the Hospital Croix Roussein Lyon (France), which was part of the team multidisciplinary team that treated the patient.

Because it is rare, the diagnosed condition became a case study, presented this weekend at Euroanaesthesia, a congress of Esaic (European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care), which is being held between June 4th and 6th, in Milan (Italy). ).

How the problem was discovered

The multidisciplinary team made up of French and Armenian doctors initially performed a physical exam on the woman, in which they pressed the patient’s nail, rubbed the edge and applied ice to her hand and then held her down. All of this generated pains similar to what the woman felt when she knitted or the weather got cold.

Experts also noticed that a small part of her right index fingernail was slightly bulbous, darker than the surrounding parts, and slightly purple. This deformity, combined with a slight curve in the surface of the bone under the nail (revealed by X-ray) and a small dense mass with no blood vessels inside, along with adjacent bone malformation (both revealed by ultrasound), suggested that the patient had a glomus tumor.

Image: Publicity/ Wigmore Clinic and Lyon Civil Hospital

What is a glomus tumor?

They are soft tissue tumors, most often (75%) found under a toenail or fingernail. However, the problem can develop in other parts of the body – this type of tumor has already been diagnosed in the stomach and even the penis.

More common in middle-aged women, the condition is usually benign and rare — it accounts for about 2% of all soft tissue tumors. However, in some rare cases it can become malignant and spread to various parts of the body.

Treatment

The Armenian patient had the tumor removed in a 30-minute operation. Second Dziadzko, no special care was needed after the surgery and the patient had to take only analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, prescribed for a short period of time.

At a follow-up visit three months after the operation, the woman stated that she no longer felt any pain in her finger.

The patient managed to return to her hobby, knitting, and practically forgot the 40 years of suffering” Mikhail Dziadzkospecialist in pain and anesthesia at the Hospital Croix Rousse

The French doctor stated that the case of this woman helps to reinforce that, in intriguing situations, in which the origin of a patient’s pain is not always clear, relying on a multidisciplinary approach involving different specialists, such as anesthesiologists, radiologists and surgeons, almost always will help to find a solution.