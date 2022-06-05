Almost everything leaked! Moto G42 has a list of specifications revealed – All in Technology

Motorola will launch several new mid-range smartphones in the coming days, including the Moto G42. Recently, the device appeared on the Geekbench test platform confirming the presence of a Snapdragon 680 chip. And now, source GizPaw has just shared the full spec list and a new image of the device.

As we can see in the photo below, the Moto G42 will have a screen with a circular notch at the top and an acceptable bottom edge for the price range. About the features, it is said that the device will come with a 6.4″ FHD+ OLED screen, but the source does not reveal whether it will have a refresh rate above 60 Hz. In addition, the notch will house a 13MP selfie camera.

On the back, the smartphone will house a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. About hardware, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 was once again cited along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

In terms of battery, the Moto G42 is expected to bring a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for 18W charging. In addition, it should include other features such as Android 12 with the MyUX interface, a P2 headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

With practically everything exposed, we can only wait for the official announcement of the launch of the G42 by Motorola.

