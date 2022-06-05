Apple: We Tested The iPhone Repair Program And It Was A Disaster – Link

Apple program lets consumers buy tools and fix their own iPhone

Last month, Apple launched the first program in the US that gives information about parts, tools and instructions so that consumers can repair their own iPhone. When it was announced last year, it was talked about because it was a milestone: for more than a decade, consumers have been demanding resources from technology companies to recover their devices.

The proposal sounded like music to my ears. As someone turned handyman during the pandemic, I was excited to test out the program. “How difficult can that be?”, I thought.

Very difficult, I found.

For people like me who have little experience with electronics repair, setting up the site with the instructions was so intimidating I almost gave up. It first involved a $1,210 hold on my credit card for the rental of 70 pounds of equipment, which arrived at my house in sturdy plastic cases. The process then became so complicated that I destroyed my iPhone screen in a fraction of a second due to an irreversible error.

The catastrophe continued even after I called in an expert, Shakeel Taiyab, a self-employed telephone repair technician in south San Francisco, for help. After reading Apple manuals and testing the tools with me, Taiyab said he congratulated Apple for trying to empower iPhone owners to fix them, but he had a cruel verdict.

“They set the consumer up for this to go wrong,” he said.

The program, I concluded, is impractical for most people. For starters, the cost of renting the equipment and purchasing parts from Apple – $96 to replace the battery in my iPhone 12 – was higher than the $69 an Apple store charges for the service. And, as my experience proves, the process was challenging, even with Apple’s tools.

The company discourages most people from trying to fix their devices on their own. “For the vast majority of consumers, the safest and most reliable maintenance is achieved at an Apple store” and thousands of authorized service stores, the company said in an official statement last month. “Fixing modern electronic devices that are complex, highly integrated and with tiny parts is not easy.”

It makes us wonder why Apple launched the program. It should be no coincidence that this came after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said last year that it would step up enforcement against tech companies that made it difficult to fix their electronics.

Below is my failure story.

Preparation for repair

I started by accessing the program’s website. There I found the service manual for the iPhone 12 I wanted to fix and ordered the tools. (Apple’s program currently includes manuals for iPhones released within the last two years.)

I carefully read the instructions for my iPhone 12, which was working fine but probably needed a new battery. The instructions seemed simple enough: use one machine to melt the glue and take off the phone screen, remove the screws and battery, use another machine to install the new battery, then put everything back in and use a third machine to seal the phone .

I paid for the program on my credit card. This included a rental fee of $49 for the tool kit, $69 for the battery, $2 for the glue, and 15 cents for a few screws, along with a security withholding of $1,210 for the equipment rental. After seven days, these tools would have to be sent back to Apple at no cost to the consumer, and the old battery could also be shipped and exchanged for a $24 credit.

Since I had no experience with phone repairs, I decided to practice a little. I ordered a $45 kit from iFixit, a site that publishes instructions and sells self-service gadgets, so I could first replace the battery in my wife’s four-year-old iPhone XS.

The iFixit kit arrived with tweezers, a screwdriver, plastic picks and a suction cup to remove the screen.

The process to force open my wife’s iPhone, replace the battery, and reassemble the device took about five hours over two days. I ran into some mishaps – the iPhone wouldn’t turn on, which made me think I had broken something. I ended up discovering that a tiny connector inside the cell phone was loose. When I squeezed it harder with my fingertip, the phone turned on and everything went back to normal.

I was ready to play for real, I thought.

a dubious start

Days later, a delivery man showed up with two bulky containers at my door, he asked what was inside. “Equipment to fix my iPhone,” I replied.

He didn’t seem to believe it.

While the toolkit shipped by iFixit was lightweight, Apple’s program leases the same machines the company’s technicians use at the brand’s stores. This is heavy equipment, and when I unpacked it all, I had a bad feeling. The three machines—all angled and industrial—looked like a pro. I had never used anything like it before.

So I called Taiyab, who had previously fixed my family’s devices, and told him my dilemma. He suggested that I test the machines on a broken phone he had kept in his office.

So I drove to his place of work in south San Francisco with Apple’s bulky machines. There, he gave me a broken iPhone 12 to train.

Then we read the instructions together. We removed the two external screws on the bottom of the broken iPhone 12, which help keep the screen in place. We put the cell phone in a frame that we inserted into the first machine. The machine heated the phone to melt the glue and a suction cup pulled the screen. After that, we used a plastic cutter to scrape off the glue and remove the canvas.

From there, we followed the instructions to disconnect cables and remove screws and glue strips to get the old battery out. We did all this with ease and I was excited.

a repair nightmare

Now it was time to follow the same steps with my iPhone 12. I excitedly placed it on the frame and inserted it into the machine to melt the glue and start peeling off the screen.

Taiyab stopped me immediately. “Did you remove the security screws?” he asked.

“Damn it, no,” I replied. We went back a few steps to remove the two tiny screws from the bottom of the phone to start over. The screen looked normal.

We repeat the steps to remove the battery. After installing the new battery, we use a roller machine to apply even pressure to the battery and stick it in place.

Then we use a third machine – a battery-powered press – to press down on the phone while we heat the glue to create a waterproof seal.

Finally, the moment of truth arrived. We turned on the cell phone. White lines flashed on the screen. he had been destroyed. As we hadn’t removed the two security screws at first, the screen was held in place while I tried to pry it open, which caused damage.

Luckily for me, Taiyab had plenty of Apple backup screens. Within minutes, he took the phone apart again, replaced the screen, and sealed it again. I watched it all with shame.

The nightmare continues

To my surprise, the last few steps were the most irritating. When we turn the phone back on, a warning that the battery and screen had been replaced by unknown parts. This was annoying because the battery was an original part ordered via Apple. The screen was also original as it came from another iPhone.

Even so, to complete the repair, Apple requires the customer using its program to perform a “system setup,” which involves calling a remote customer service representative and confirming the part’s serial number to associate it with. on the phone. Only then is the repair authenticated, which makes the alert message disappear.

The Apple program website directed me to an online application to speak with a representative. There, an employee named Carlos asked me to plug in my cell phone, press and hold three buttons to enter diagnostic mode.

I tried to do this several times. Nothing happened.

Carlos repeated the same instructions for the buttons. I tried again. And one more time. Only after consulting an online forum where someone had posted a different recommendation on what to do was I able to start diagnostic mode.

More than 30 minutes later, we finished the process. The warning message regarding unknown battery has disappeared.

My Feedback to Apple

Apple said it would welcome feedback as it continues to develop the program for consumers to fix their devices. So here’s mine. Like any new tech gadget, this program is a starter product with pros and cons and the potential to be much better.

There are some advantages that will lead to cheaper, higher quality repairs for everyone. Now, all self-employed technicians, including Taiyab, have access to Apple’s tools. (He said he’d probably buy Apple’s press to seal iPhones.) And everyone can now read the official instructions on how to make repairs, which takes the guesswork out of it.

But the experience was far from simple and even for those trying to service their own device, Apple exerts too much control in demanding approval for repairs. If we install Apple parts, like a screen taken from another iPhone, they should work – period.

To this day, I still get the message that there is a part of unknown origin on my iPhone because the new screen came from Taiyab’s reserve and not from Apple. Exactly what I needed to remind myself of this experience of fixing my own device. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA