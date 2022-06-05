Arthur Aguiar postpones tour to take care of health: ‘I’m very sad’

posted on 04/06/2022 14:48 / updated 04/06/2022 14:48



(Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @arthuraguiar)

Arthur Aguiar informed on Friday, 3, the postponement of a tour he would do this year because he needs to take care of his health. He will undergo two surgeries, one of which cannot be postponed due to the worsening condition.

The artist discovered that he had an inguinal hernia in the region of the abdomen even before entering the program Big Brother Brasil 22, on TV Globobut preferred to participate in the reality show and have the surgery later.

He said that, after leaving the house, the condition worsened because of the “hectic routine and physical efforts, outside and inside the house”. Even so, Aguiar chose to postpone the operation once again, because the tour was already scheduled.

“I started rehearsing and since then it’s been getting progressively worse,” he said. “The pain has been increasing and I had been talking to my doctor, trying to put off the surgery as long as possible, but unfortunately, with the rapid worsening, he asked me to operate before the tour because a more serious complication can happen due to the movements and efforts. involved in the whole process, and the situation will be infinitely greater.”

In addition to the hernia surgery, the actor and singer said he will have a nose procedure, “which has also interfered with my singing and breathing when sleeping.” “For this reason, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that, unfortunately, I will have to postpone my tour,” he added.

Along with the statement released on Instagram, he published a video in which he shows the evident hernia in the abdomen. “I’m really sad about it, because you know this tour is a big dream.”