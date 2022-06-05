Arthur Aguiar will undergo three surgeries in addition to the hernia removal; See which

Arthur Aguiar will undergo three surgeries in addition to the hernia removal; see what they are

Arthur Aguiar left his fans worried when he revealed that he would have to postpone his first solo tour due to health problems. next to Maira Cardihe explained that he would have to have surgery because of an inguinal hernia.

“When Arthur left BBB 22, the tour was already scheduled and he didn’t even know it, but the pain increased a lot. The doctor said he would have to have the surgery as soon as possible and so they had to cancel the tour. He understood, of course. You know you have to take care of your health“, told the weight loss coach.

EX-BBB WILL HAVE THREE MORE SURGERIES; SEE WHICH

In addition to hernia removal surgery, Maira Cardi revealed that her husband will also undergo three more surgeries. The procedures will be done on the ex-BBB’s nose. “They are not cosmetic and will help him breathe better, sleep better and even sing. And that’s why he’s already going to take advantage and perform all four at once. This will be great for him.”said the famous in an interview with Leo Dias.

Arthur Aguiar will make a septoplastya procedure that corrects the deviated septum, a turbineectomy to remove a bullous concha in the nose caused by rhinitis and adenectomy, procedure that cauterizes the adenoid region.