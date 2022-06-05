BH has nine UPAs and only seven pediatricians to care for children this Saturday

Parents who seek emergency medical care in the Unified Health System (SUS) in Belo Horizonte face another day of shortage of pediatricians in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) of the capital . According to the president of the District Health Council of Barreiro, Victor Campos, at least six of the nine units in the capital had an incomplete schedule of doctors this Saturday morning – of these, three would be without any professional to care for the children.

“The situation is chaotic in the SUS-BH network. The Venda Nova, Pampulha and Leste UPAs do not have a pediatrician and the West and North UPAs are incomplete and overcrowded. In Barreiro, there were only two pediatricians and there was a delay in the service”, Campos told the report.

The lack of pediatricians in the units is a problem that has dragged on for weeks, as reported by O Tempo . Without enough professionals to meet the demand, which only increases due to the increase in cases of respiratory diseases among children, the result has been the overcrowding of the units. In May, the queue for service reached up to 10 hours.

“Unfortunately, doctors are lacking in practically all units. How long will the population suffer from this situation?”, asks Campos.

City Hall admits lack of pediatricians

By means of a note, the Municipal Health Department admitted the embezzlement in the pediatric wards. “This Saturday morning, some pediatric shifts are lacking due to the difficulty of finding professionals to cover the weekend shifts. This morning, 7 pediatricians provide care at the UPAs in Belo Horizonte,” the agency said.

According to the secretary, “where it was not possible to complete the pediatrics scale, the orientation is that clinical physicians make the calls”. On the other hand, parents of children with a condition considered “mild”, are being advised to look for other closer units with pediatric care.

Also according to the agency, the municipality “monitors the situation and is taking the necessary measures and works to recompose the teams”.

At the end of April, the public tender in the health area in BH was approved. Thirty-five doctors were sworn in at the end of May. Due to the greater demand, pediatricians were prioritized.