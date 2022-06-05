Cancer Pill is on its way! Protein destroys aggressive tumors

A protein that destroys aggressive cancers has paved the way for US scientists to develop a one-size-fits-all pill against the disease.

Experiments in mice and human tissues have been shown to be effective against the most aggressive tumors of the breast, pancreas, ovaries and brain.

The compound, known as ERX-41, leaves healthy tissue unharmed. The result of the study was published in the journal Nature Cancer.

Start of Clinical Trials

The results were so encouraging that clinical trials are due to begin in the next few months.

“We identified a critical vulnerability in several types of cancer and validated our findings in several types of cancer cells and animal models,” said study author Professor Ratna Vadlamudi, University of Texas, USA.

“The variety of cell lines and xenografts in which the compound has been shown to work is compelling and indicates that it is targeting a fundamental vulnerability in cancer cells.”

Xenografts are human tumors grown in mouse models for research purposes. The findings could lead to exciting drugs for cancers that have few effective treatments.

innovative research

The laboratory team of Prof. Vadlamudi studies breast and ovarian cancer with the aim of developing small-molecule inhibitors for tumors resistant to current therapies.

In 2017, they identified a compound called ERX-11 that targets the estrogen receptor (ER) protein that drives most breast cancers.

By tracking similar chemicals, the researchers showed that ERX-41 killed ER-positive and triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs) in Petri dishes.

They lack receptors for the hormones estrogen, progesterone and human epidermal growth factor 2 – and they are the deadliest.

The researchers then showed that ERX-41 also attacked a large number of human tumors grown from several of these cell lines in mouse models.

“The safety profile and high therapeutic index of this compound is particularly remarkable and bodes well for clinical translation,” said Professor Vadlamudi.

other tumors

Other tests have found that ERX-41 is also effective against pancreatic, brain and ovarian tumors. They are among the deadliest, with few effective treatments.

“This vulnerability has a large therapeutic window, with no adverse effects on normal cells or mice,” added Prof. Vadlamudi.

“Our study implies a targeted strategy for solid tumors, including breast, brain, pancreas and ovary, in which orally bioavailable small molecules result in the death of tumor cells,” he concluded.

With information from the University of Texas and GNN