Capcom confirms leaked cast is real

Shortly after Capcom presented news about Street Fighter 6 at the State of Play last Thursday (02), images with the 22 fighters of the cast appeared on the internet. Now, the Japanese publisher has recognized that the leak it’s true, but he lamented: “we’ve all seen things we shouldn’t see”.

The leaked listing confirms that all eight of Street Fighter II’s original “World Warriors” will star in the sequel, as well as new names and fighters returning from other titles. However, the images were not the only leak: Videos with Ken and Cammy also circulate on social media.

In a publication on the official profile on Twitter, Capcom seemed disappointed with the situation. Despite the regrets, the publisher was grateful for the “positive reactions” from the community about Street Fighter 6. Check it out below:

As residents of Metro City, we’ve all seen things we weren’t supposed to see, but we’re all in this together. We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support! — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 4, 2022

From iconic fighters such as Ryu and Chun-Li, to the new drunken boxer Jamie, players will have a wide range of fighting styles and skills to master in Street Fighter 6, coming in 2023 for PS4 and PS5.

Street Fighter 6 will have more accessible commands

To encompass longtime fans with the new audience, Capcom decided to implement some changes in the controls of Street Fighter 6. With this, it will be possible to choose between classic commands or the “Modern Control Style”. Know more!