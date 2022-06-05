Mobile COD Redeem Codes Today June 5, 2022 Are you looking for the latest active COD Mobile Coupons to get some free stuff? We support you. For the mobile edition of Call of Duty, there are some new promotions available. Codes are usually released and are only valid for a limited time, so act quickly to redeem them while they are still available. To make them work, you’ll need to take a few steps, which we’ll break down for you in this article. Let’s take a look at all the COD Mobile promo codes that are now active.

Every month, there is a set of codes that can be redeemed in CoD: Mobile to unlock some exciting new items. Check back here often to check the code list and get your free cashout.



These codes are typically found on Call of Duty social channels or posted by influencers and content creators somewhere online. These codes are updated frequently and new ones are constantly appearing.

Here in the ScenarioMT we show all redemption codes available for Call of Duty: Mobile .

COD Mobile Redeem Codes Today June 5, 2022

In this section, we present codes Call of Duty: Mobile active and valid, so you don’t waste time looking for information on the internet. Enjoy them!



BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BMRMZBZESA

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BJUMZBZEWE

BILZCZ5UE

BJUNZBZBUA

CODMB846206751

BRL 73766440

BMRNZBZNKC

CODMC753629219

BLIKZCZNCM

BJUOZBZCCP

BLMLZCZH66

BKGUZCZ7G8

BMTUZBZXUD

BLFUZBZTXS

BKGUZCZ8G8

BLMLZCZH88

BMRCZCZ8CS

BJMJZCZ98H

BJRLZBZDV8

BJMIZCZ9QD

BJUCZBZ448

BJMMZCZAQS

BJMGZCZRGT

BIFBZBZSC9

BIVJZBZSUQ

BGMTZBZ4BV

FTRHJAMPG

BGMRZBZ6SH

BGMVZBZCU8

BGRBZBZG3K

BGONZBZQPB

BGRCZBZBNE

How to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile codes As a reminder, here’s how to redeem the above codes to get free items on CoD: Mobile : Open Call of Duty: Mobile. Go to the profile section in the top left corner of the main menu. Copy the UID from the player’s profile. Access the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center. Paste the UID you copied, as well as the Redemption Code, into the appropriate boxes. Enter Captcha for verification and click Submit button. Play Call Of Duty: Mobile if you are a fan of Call Of Duty and want to take your passion to your mobile, do not hesitate to download Call Of Duty: Mobile a game developed by Activision and TiMi Studios by Tencent Games for the Android and iOS platform. The game has maps battle royale with capacity for up to 100 players. As with the console version, you can choose to play alone, in pairs or in teams of up to 4 players. As for weapons, absolutely all of them are taken from games in the Call Of Duty saga. You will also enjoy reading: In fact, the most popular ones come from Black Ops, Modern Warfare and Advance Warfare . In addition, these weapons allow you to unlock the gold camouflage. Damascus camouflage and platinum camouflage are also available. Before finishing the post, you can see other game posts here! Now go back to CoD: Mobile and look for your loot in the inbox. We hope that the Call of Duty: Mobile code list has served you well, good luck! Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

