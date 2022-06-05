Delay in care turns into a fight between patients and staff at a health center – Dourados Agora

A generalized fight took place on Thursday at a health center in Dourados after an alleged delay in treatment. According to the police record, the fight involved slapping, kicking and spitting. All those involved ended up at the city police station.

According to the report, the couple, whose wife is pregnant, had an appointment on Tuesday (1st), at 7 am. However, they arrived only at 9:30. Unit officials arranged with the couple to return on Thursday.

On the agreed day, they arrived at the post at 7 am and, according to the record, they wanted priority in care. However, the coordinator of the unit informed that the care on the day was for the elderly and, therefore, they should wait a moment.

Moments later, a doctor from the institution called the couple for care, but the woman had not been screened, so they were asked to wait a little longer to perform the procedure before the appointment.

It was then that the confusion began. According to the police record, the man got nervous and started beating the coordinator with kicks to the legs and spitting in the face. In addition, he cursed the employee.

At this moment, the coordinator slapped him in the face. Three employees of the post intervened to stop the fight and were also beaten with spitting and scratching by the couple, according to the police.

Police teams were called and everyone ended up at the police station. At the scene, the man said he did not attack the employees, but was beaten with three slaps by the coordinator. He added that he was irritated by the delay in care and that he was being sent from one side to the other at the health post.

According to the record, the coordinator had a bruise on one of her legs, another employee had scratches on her hand and the man had a reddened face on the left side.

The case was registered as Vias de Facto and Disturbance of Work and Peace of Mind, being investigated at the Community Emergency Care Police Station (Depac) in Dourados.