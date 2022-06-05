Diabetes ‘killer’ fruit: EVERYTHING about São Caetano melon

Diabetes is a serious problem that is part of the lives of many Brazilians. This disease, which can be caused by genetic issues or poor diet, affects many people around the world, so there is no doubt that, despite being an incurable disease, this is an evil that must be fought.

Today, the SUS helps many people with the medication needed to control the condition, either with medication to keep it within normal limits or with insulin. Despite this, many people are still looking for creative and natural ways to make sure they will not allow this uncomfortable disease to advance.

The São Caetano melon

Did you know that taking medicine doesn’t have to be the only way to fight this disease? Every doctor recommends a balanced diet, where you won’t eat too many foods that will contribute to the worsening of the symptoms of diabetes, in addition to physical exercises, as they will help you not only with that but also in improving your quality of life. life more generally.

Also pay attention to the fact that there are still those foods that are not neutral and do not harm you, on the contrary, they help to maintain control over various diseases! And when we talk specifically about diabetes, we know of some that do very well, but today’s highlight goes to a fruit that has earned the nickname “diabetes killer”. Ever heard of her?

Exaggerated or not, the nickname refers to the melon-de-São-Caetano, a fruit that originated in Asia, but which its plant grows and can be found bearing fruit in bushes, on land and even fences.

The secret of this fruit is its high number of fibers that can be consumed normally. If the natural taste does not please, the fruit can also be used to prepare teas and juices.

Carol Netto, a nutritionist specializing in diabetes and graduated from Unicamp, says that the great asset of the São Caetano melon is precisely the type of chemical properties it has, as it resembles insulin. It is precisely because of this that the fruit has such an effect. hypoglycemic in the individual, thus causing the glucose to drop.

She thinks it is important to stress that the idea of ​​the fruit being an aid is great, since the food rich in fiber avoids the glycemic peak, but that does not mean that it is a cure, much less that it can replace the correct medication for the treatment of illness.

Alert

This is a very important alert, since it is constantly possible to see people on the internet who are trying to cure diabetes and other diseases through some food. miraculousbecause it is supposed to be natural, but that its “promise” has never had any kind of scientific proof.

In fact, science says that there are no fruits, vegetables or anything else that can cure diabetes or make it go away. What we have available are foods that help in control and that, as stated earlier, do not replace the medications that should be taken in any way.