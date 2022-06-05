Ella Freya confirms she was the model for Ashley in Resident Evil 4

Model Ella Freya has confirmed that she served as a model for Ashley Graham in the new version of Resident Evil 4 that Capcom is developing.

Scheduled for March 24, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, Resident Evil 4 was announced at this week’s State of Play as a remake of one of the biggest classics in the Japanese video game industry. The game that in 2005 defined the future of its series and inspired a legion of creators will now have a new, reimagined version.

It was Freya herself who revealed on social media that she served as a model for the face and body of the daughter of the President of the United States, which Leon will have to save.

“When I saw the trailer I almost cried. I’m so happy. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” said Freya. “I’m so happy to be joining the RE family.”

Freya is a Dutch model who is living in Japan and in addition to a Patreon account, she is also active on Instagram. Occasionally, she also streams live on YouTube and says that she has always wanted to be a model, but is not affiliated with any agencies and works with photographers to create and share her photos.

Freya probably just ceded her image rights to Capcom to create a model of Ashley that looks like her, but the character’s voice will belong to someone else, something Capcom has done in the past.

Ella Freya confirmed as Ashley Graham’s face model @Eriza_Freya pic.twitter.com/my3mK2FEqX — No Context Resident Evil (@ContextEvil) June 3, 2022