fans ask SEGA to postpone the game

Last Wednesday (01), SEGA presented the first gameplay of Sonic Frontiers, an open world game of the blue hedgehog that arrives in 2022. After the revelation, some fans were dissatisfied with what they saw and are asking the publisher to postpone the project.

The mobilization took place on Twitter, with the “#DelaySonicFrontiers“, after the gameplay trailer, released by IGN, received a lot of criticism from fans worried about the final quality of the project. Complaints are directed at the empty, automated open world and plastered animation of the character. “mardiculous“, an enthusiast of the saga, said the following on the social network:

Again, I don’t have the qualifications to say whether or not this situation necessarily REQUIRES a delay. The main message is this output quality so far, is not enough. Trust me, I will happily admit defeat if the scale of the game ends up making these issues seem small. — Evan (@Mardiculous) June 4, 2022

first tweet — Fans want to take advantage of an increase in fine-tuned game offerings, like you [SEGA] took advantage of the increase in business offers and sales. It was a FAN who spearheaded the redesign of the character in the movie and helped him achieve that success. It’s time to raise OUR bar. Not SEGA. second tweet “Again, I am not qualified to say whether or not this situation necessarily REQUIRES a deferment. The main message is that this quality, so far, is not enough. Trust me, I’ll gladly admit defeat if the scale of the game ends up making these problems seem small.

With subtitles in PT-BR, Sonic Frontiers will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

