Health ignores states and makes decisions without consensus | Health

Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom/ Agência Brasil – 02.16.2022 Ministry of Health defines actions without pact with local managers

Contrary to what the government’s motto says, “more Brazil and less Brasilia”, the Ministry of Health has imposed public policies in the area without an agreement with states and municipalities. The portfolio provides, since the end of last year, investments of at least R$ 478.6 million in actions that were not discussed at the end. In practice, according to managers, the action can generate waste of public money, since the resources will not be invested in the most urgent needs of the public network.

According to data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), the ministry edited at least 13 regulations altering policies or creating new programs without considering states and municipalities.

In some of them, the ministry also modifies the mechanism for distributing resources from existing actions. The most recent was signed by the minister last Thursday to regulate telehealth in the country and provides about R$14.8 million to computerize Basic Health Units (UBS).

The law that created the Unified Health System (SUS) determines that the Tripartite Inter-management Commission (CIT), composed of representatives of the Union, states and municipalities, is the instance to define guidelines and discuss the operation of the system. In private conversations, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, does not hide his ill will with the state and municipal secretaries, and says that the measures are to improve the management of the SUS and save resources.

maternal care



One of the policies with the largest resources provides around R$ 169.7 for the new Cuida Mais Brasil program, which focuses on women’s and maternal and child health. The initiative aims to increase the number of pediatricians and gynecologists in the UBS. The program was launched in January, before being agreed with states and municipalities, and raises concerns about continuity. The ordinance determines that the resources from 2022 will depend on a new normative act of the ministry.

Another measure established financial support for actions by Primary Health Care teams and services aimed at people with Covid-19 sequelae. The ministry has set about R$ 159.9 million for the initiative. Although they recognize the importance of investments, the secretaries emphasize that it is necessary for these policies to be agreed with states and municipalities in the commission to ensure implementation, otherwise they do not reach capillarity.

The inversion of priorities is made explicit in an ordinance of May this year, which set aside R$ 99.9 million for physical activity actions in primary care. The measure foresees, for example, the hiring of physical education professionals, one of the president’s campaign promises. The initiative also did not take into account the needs of states and municipalities. According to sources, the government has been rushing to implement policies ahead of the restrictions of the electoral calendar.

The Family Health Strategy (ESF), one of the main primary care policies in the country, is one of the points that could receive reinforcement with the value used by the government in policies without an agreement with subnational entities. Currently, there are 2,563 family health teams awaiting accreditation from the ministry. In total, there are 15,660 community health workers who are waiting for the qualification. According to Conasems, there are still 1,805 primary care teams on hold.

The secretary of Primary Health Care (SAPs), Raphael Câmara, argued at a meeting of the CIT that meeting requests for accreditation of teams is a “top priority”. According to him, the secretariat analyzes the resources so that the budget surplus is used in the area.

Last week, during a meeting of the tripartite commission, the presidents of Conass, Nésio Fernandes, and of Conasems, Willames Freire, questioned the executive secretary of the ministry, Daniel Pereira, about the implementation of policies by the portfolio without discussion with state networks and municipal.

“About 70% of the value of family health teams is paid for by the municipalities. Conasems is open to dialogue and progress. Not agreeing to an ordinance, for me it is a disaster within the Unified Health System. The Ministry of Health does not will assume at the end the role of a health unit to carry out action”, said Freire.

Nésio Fernandes cites as another example without an agreement with the entities the QualiSUS Cardio program, launched by the ministry in May. The policy, which works by adherence, evaluates the performance of health facilities in the care of high cardiovascular complexity to calculate funding for the area, in combination with the transfers already made usually. According to the president of Conass, however, questions from managers were not clarified and the parameters were published in the Official Gazette without agreement.

“These are policies that end up having content of illegality because they did not respect due legal process and can represent stopped public resources, because they will not be executed, and this is a detriment to the federal government itself. It is possible that they even have a very short life”, analyzes Nésio Fernandes.

“We asked where the methodology was developed, which studies indicated that it would actually add value to national policy, as it is not simply about finding a mathematical formula, and we had no answers. Afterwards, we went back to establishing contact with the ministry in the perspective that it would resume the cooperation mechanism that characterizes the history of the Unified Health System, because the direct consequence is the possibility of states and municipalities not implementing policies that are not agreed upon.”

Folder reply

To EXTRA, the Ministry of Health stated that it “acts in permanent dialogue” with state and municipal health councils. “All the aforementioned policies were discussed extensively with the councils, in several alignment meetings, where representatives were heard and participated in the entire process,” said the ministry.