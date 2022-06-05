Health Secretary of Nova Andradina recommends that the population continue

The municipal secretary of health, Luiz Eduardo de Paula Gonçalves, recommended that the population reinforce biosecurity measures against covid-19, due to the increase in active cases in the municipality of Nova Andradina in recent days.

In the latest bulletin released on Wednesday, the city recorded 39 active cases, with one person hospitalized.

“It is important to use the mask in closed environments, without ventilation and in health units. Keep the distance between people, wash your hands frequently, cover your nose and mouth with a bent arm or a tissue when coughing or sneezing, look for the ESFs if you have flu-like symptoms to carry out the quick test and take the vaccines against covid-19 and against influenza (flu), as the numbers of coronavirus cases are increasing”, said Luiz.

“More restrictive measures such as the mandatory use of masks, through municipal decrees, will only be adopted if there is a recommendation from the state government of MS or in case of a worsening in the rates of contagion and hospitalization by covid,” informed the head of the Ministry of Health. folder.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the municipality has counted 7355 positive cases, with 111 people dying and 7205 being cured of the disease.

