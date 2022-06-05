Hospitals and pediatric offices are full of children with recurrent infections – Revista Crescer

+



Autumn is the period of the year when the greatest circulation of viral respiratory diseases occurs, as the drop in temperature and dry weather favor the spread of the virus. The peculiarities of the station are already well known by doctors, however, this year, according to pediatrician Daniel Becker (RJ), the offices and hospitals are even more crowded than expected. In a post shared on his Instagram page (@pediatriaintegralbr) this Wednesday (1st) the doctor reported having noticed an increase in children with repeat infections. “In more than three decades of pediatrics (almost four, in fact), I have never experienced a fall/winter like this,” Becker wrote. “Children are getting sick in series. It’s an endless loop: you get the flu, get better after two weeks and get sick again.”

Child with the flu (Photo: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

The pediatrician described that some of the most common conditions are flu, bronchiolitis, cold, diarrhea and vomiting (viral gastroenteritis) and exanthematous viruses (with skin eruptions). “And it doesn’t stop there,” said Becker. “With their defenses shaken, children end up having complications: otitis, pneumonia, sinusitis… The pandemic, prolonged isolation, school closures, the use of masks and distancing left the little ones “untrained”. And a team with no training in defense ends up conceding a lot of goals from the opponent after the championship restarts. Even more so now, with everything released and when the masks are no longer used”.

The alert made by the pediatrician quickly went viral on social media, was shared more than 60 thousand times and received thousands of comments, mainly from fathers and mothers who are facing the situation described by the doctor. In an interview with Crescer, Becker explained that the idea for the post came after creating a question box on Instagram and receiving many questions about children with frequent infections at this time of year. “I responded by counting the increase I was seeing in day-to-day calls and emergencies and I received thousands of responses,” he said. “Fathers and mothers are exhausted and children are losing weight, feeling down and skipping school.”

To combat the problem, the pediatrician gives some suggestions, among them, washing the nose with warm serum daily with the children. “It is important both in treating catarrhal conditions and in preventing them,” he said. “At this point, I recommend doing it whenever the child returns from daycare/school”. In addition, Becker recommends that children over the age of 2 attend school wearing a mask to protect themselves against respiratory diseases, have as much time as possible in nature and outdoors to strengthen immunity, eat lots of fruits and vegetables. and keep your vaccination card up to date.

Another pediatrician’s suggestion is that children take a break from day care or school for 2 to 6 weeks if parents are able to provide other types of care for their children during this period. “This is especially true for children who are having more serious conditions, who have already had to be hospitalized and for those who have small babies at home. I see a lot of cases of babies who are contracting diseases brought on by their older siblings who go to school. For children who have not yet started daycare, I suggest, if possible, taking them only in August or September and stimulating their immune system, little by little, until then”, he said.

Check out the full text of pediatrician Daniel Becker: