How are the symptoms of depression? How does the treatment work?

It is increasingly common to hear complaints about mental illness. THE depression is one of the best known, but still carries stigmas associated with the lack of information we have about the disease.

To clarify the symptoms and treatment of depression, the Tudo Bahia team spoke with psychologist Ketlin Monteiro Felipe de Oliveira, who works in the hospital area.

She explained to us that depression is a psychopathology, that is, a disease that involves psychological symptoms as well as physical ones. In the affective field, according to Ketlin, there is intense sadness, anguish, apathy, hopelessness, irritability and, in some cases, anxiety and even “boredom”.

Regarding physical symptoms, Ketlin said that “the presence of anhedonia and/or avolia is common, with the first referring to the loss of satisfaction or interest in activities that were previously pleasurable and pleasant, while the second refers to the decrease in of motivated and purposeful activities.

Depression also affects our way of thinking. The psychologist explained to us that pessimism is common, as are ideas of guilt and regrets, as well as low self-esteem, feelings of incapacity and worthlessness, and even suicidal ideations.

It is also common for depression to cause insomnia or excessive sleep, changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, psychomotor slowing, difficulty making decisions, among other factors.

Reading all this makes it easier to understand how, in some cases, the disease can be disabling, so it is essential to talk about it and demystify the idea that a person with depression just needs willpower. in cases most serious of the diseaseit is even possible that the patient has psychotic symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions.

how to treat depression

Although some aspects related to lifestyle can contribute to the relief of the condition, such as sleeping well, practicing physical activities, having a balanced diet and having the support of the family, it is necessary to emphasize that depression is also a chemical imbalance, which affects the brain.

Just as you need to take medication to control high blood pressure, for example, you may need to take antidepressants to lessen the effects of depression.

The psychologist explained to us that “treatment for depressive disorders usually consists of psychotherapeutic follow-up in conjunction with psychiatric follow-up. In more severe cases of depression, especially those with psychotic symptoms, planning and suicide attempt, medication can be a fundamental ally in the treatment of the subject”.

It is important to understand that depression medications act slowly and cumulatively, so they take weeks to take effect.

Ketlin concludes by explaining that “psychotherapy is extremely important for the resolution of any depressive condition and the way in which the treatment will be conducted varies greatly according to the approach the professional uses to guide his work”.

If you have symptoms of depression, don’t hesitate to seek medical and psychological help.