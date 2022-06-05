Implant known as ‘beauty chip’ can cause massive hair loss and deepen voice

Popularly known as the “beauty chip”, and formerly used for therapeutic purposes, hormonal implants have become popular on social media because of their supposed positive side effects, such as increased libido, muscle mass gain and cellulite reduction. However, the results can also be negative and experts do not recommend using the device due to the lack of data on its effectiveness and safety.

The gynecologist Alexandre Pupo, from the Sírio-Libanês and Albert Einstein hospitals, explains that the hormonal implant is placed under the skin and releases its contents over time.

“There are several compositions, but, as a rule, gestrinone, a synthetic hormone that has androgenic action, is used. [equivalente aos hormônios sexuais masculinos]. Gestrinone blocks the functioning of the ovaries, leading to the cessation of menstruation”, she details. “Sometimes it is combined with testosterone,” she adds.

According to him, gestrinone accelerates metabolism as it is an anabolic steroid and, therefore, interferes with the regulation of lean mass and fat mass when it acts on the female body. “In high doses, it can cause muscle hypertrophy and fat loss,” he says.

‘Random and uncontrolled’ use

Last month, for example, the singer Flayslane said she “swollen up like a puffer fish” and got pimples on her face after using the implant. The gynecologist says that this variety of effects occurs because there are many doubts about the implant and the lack of rules regarding its use, which makes its use “a random and uncontrolled thing”.

“It is not known how much hormone is released daily [no corpo]. There is no standardized way of use. He [implante] it is made in a compounding pharmacy, but it is not authorized by Anvisa to be used. It doesn’t have a package insert, an industry that takes responsibility. You are defenseless from a regulatory standpoint,” she emphasizes.

The specialist also highlights that, even if the same dose of hormone is applied, the effect will vary according to the physiological characteristics of each woman. “You’re going to see mixed results because you have different skin types and different metabolisms,” he says.

Scarcity of security data

In September 2021, Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations) issued a note in which it states that there is not enough information to prove the safety and effectiveness of hormonal implants.

“Therefore, Febrasgo’s National Specialized Commissions for Climacteric and Contraception do not recommend manipulated hormonal implants not approved by Anvisa, either for the purpose of performing menopausal hormone therapy or contraception, due to lack of safety data, especially in the long term. “, says the text.

Despite all the insecurity that surrounds him, the gestrinone implant comes at a steep price, according to Pupo. “I’ve had a patient who told me he spent R$22,000,” he says.

The specialist explains that the implants are injected into the buttocks with a syringe. There are two types: absorbable and non-absorbable—which need to be changed. “Most of the time, the effect lasts for six months,” he says.

Read the full note from Febrasgo:



Position of Febrasgo’s National Specialized Contraception and Climacteric Commissions on hormonal implants



Febrasgo’s National Specialized Commissions for Climacteric and Contraception understand that there is not enough data published in the medical literature regarding the efficacy and safety of hormonal implants, often called “chips”, with the most diverse hormonal contents, such as estradiol , testosterone, gestrinone, DHEA among others.



When searching in databases of scientific works, with PubMed as the main one, the number of studies with such types of implants is quite small and generally with a small number of participants. An exception is the commercially available commercially available commercially available etonogestrel etonogestrel contraceptive implant (no longer marketed).



Even considering the existence of a few studies with a greater number of participants who used manipulated implants, the methodology of these studies has limitations and, in addition, it is not possible to generalize these results to the implants available in Brazilian territory, due to scarcity or lack of information publications. details of these preparations.



Although gestrinone has antiovulatory action, there are no studies worldwide for regulatory approval of the drug for contraceptive purposes. At the present time, there is no industrialized hormonal implant available on the Brazilian market, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), with the exception of the contraceptive implant composed of etonogestrel.



Therefore, Febrasgo’s National Specialized Climacteric and Contraception Commissions do not recommend manipulated hormonal implants not approved by ANVISA, either for the purpose of performing menopausal hormone therapy or contraception, due to lack of safety data, especially in the long term. Febrasgo’s National Specialized Climacteric and Contraception Commissions remain attentive to this matter and if new scientific information changes this scenario, they will return to their position.