Increases care at Vianópolis Hospital for people with cases of Respiratory Syndrome – Correspondent Vianopolino

After learning that in the last few days there has been an increase in the care of people with respiratory problems at the São Sebastião de Vianópolis Hospital and Maternity, our report spoke to the physician on duty, Lourival Lobo, who confirmed the report.

When we initially spoke with a nurse, whose name we will not disclose, she reported that the care load has increased alarmingly.

There are dozens of people who have sought that health unit in recent days presenting with respiratory syndrome.

The doctor Lourival Lobo also reported that cases of Covid-19, as well as Dengue, increased.

She reported that several patients buy Covid-19 self-test devices from pharmacies, take the test and inform her of the result.

In this case, he advises the person to retire and on Monday, 06/06, look for the Covid-19 Center that the Municipal Prefecture maintains in the Health Unit in the center of the city.

Lourival Lobo said that people need to reinforce care in this period and, if they have symptoms, take the exam to confirm whether or not it is Covid.

The doctor recalls that it is important to take precautionary measures, such as wearing a protective mask, social distancing, maintaining well-ventilated environments, hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.

Care should be redoubled with the elderly and children who have respiratory syndrome.

