Insomniac tweet goes viral on the web

Netizens recovered an old tweet published by Insomniac Games and made the message viral last Thursday (2). That’s because, after the studio announced the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PC during State of Play, the “permanent exclusivity” of the title on PS4 was questioned by fans in tones of irony.
In June 2017, administrators of the company’s social networks had confirmed the availability of Marvel’s Spider-Man as exclusive to PlayStation 4. The text was also emphatic in reinforcing the absence of the game on PC and Xbox One, decreeing it as a project distributed solely by Sony Interactive Entertainment.
However, years after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on console, its remastered version will be released to PC users in August 2022, with Miles Morales arriving shortly thereafter. In this way, exclusivity advocates and competition critics flooded social media with sarcastic comments and put the tweet back in the spotlight.
See below:
it will never appear on Xbox or PC. It’s a permanent PS4 exclusive publisher by Sony Interactive Entertainment
— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 28, 2017
It will never appear on Xbox or PC. It is an exclusive publication by Sony Interactive Entertainment and permanent for PS4.
Sony continues to expand its horizons when it comes to PC ports. In addition to the webhead, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to the platform. Before, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone had already been released there.
Marvel’s Spider-Man sells over 33 million copies
According to Ryan Schneider, Insomniac’s head of franchise strategy, the Marvel’s Spider-Man series has sold over 33 million copies. The calculation was based on all versions released for PS4 and PS5 and gathered numbers valid until May 2022. Click here to learn more.