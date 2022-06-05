Insomniac tweet goes viral on the web

Netizens recovered an old tweet published by Insomniac Games and made the message viral last Thursday (2). That’s because, after the studio announced the arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PC during State of Play, the “permanent exclusivity” of the title on PS4 was questioned by fans in tones of irony.

In June 2017, administrators of the company’s social networks had confirmed the availability of Marvel’s Spider-Man as exclusive to PlayStation 4. The text was also emphatic in reinforcing the absence of the game on PC and Xbox One, decreeing it as a project distributed solely by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

However, years after the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man on console, its remastered version will be released to PC users in August 2022, with Miles Morales arriving shortly thereafter. In this way, exclusivity advocates and competition critics flooded social media with sarcastic comments and put the tweet back in the spotlight.

See below:

it will never appear on Xbox or PC. It’s a permanent PS4 exclusive publisher by Sony Interactive Entertainment — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 28, 2017