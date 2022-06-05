Joinville expands vaccination against influenza for the entire population; know where to get vaccinated

From Monday, 6th, Joinville expands the public for flu vaccination (influenza). People over six months of age can be vaccinated, as directed by the State Department of Health. The expansion of immunization intends to increase the vaccination coverage of the population and avoid the increase in cases of influenza and its possible complications.

According to nurse Cristiane Soares, manager of Health Surveillance at SES, the immune response time for antibody production is, in general, 15 days. Therefore, the importance of people getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

“It is very important that people get vaccinated during this period, because with the change of season and the onset of cold, flu and respiratory infection cases tend to increase. The vaccine protects people and those who are close to them, and prevents complications and aggravations that cause an increase in the demand for care”, reinforces Cristiane.

Up-to-date figures from the SES indicate that, until June 1, 74,200 doses of the vaccine against Influenza were applied, which represents 39.7% of vaccine coverage, considering the priority audiences.

Among the groups with the lowest adherence are personnel from the Armed Forces, security and rescue, people with disabilities and pregnant women.

Measles

Measles vaccination also continues. Health professionals in general can be vaccinated, even if they do not work in health care and surveillance establishments, and children aged between 6 months and 11 years.

where to vaccinate

In Santa Catarina, the Influenza and Measles Vaccination Campaign was extended until June 24th.

In Joinville, the application of immunizations is carried out in Basic Family Health Units (UBSF), with the exception of the Jativoca and Morro do Amaral units. The opening hours of the UBSFs can be checked on the city hall website.

In the central region, another option is the Vaccination Room, located at 172 Abdon Batista Street, downtown. The room is open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 6:50 pm. It is necessary to bring the vaccination card and an official document with photo.

