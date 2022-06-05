Limited Edition Intel Arc Graphics on Display at Intel Extreme Masters Event

These would be the first real photos of the video card without a specific name

Intel has at all costs avoided revealing its first desktop Arc graphics cards. Some 3D renders are what we have so far, but for the first time, she was seen live and in color at the Intel Extreme Masters event in Dallas, which has nothing to do with hardware. The unnamed GPU was shown solo at the event by @theBryceIsRtwho works in Intel’s Arc division.

This is the same sign that appeared on a promotional video with 3D render. On that occasion, Intel said that it was a limited edition Arc Alchemist. You can see written on the actual plate that it is a limited edition as well.

We may be looking at the top of the line, Arc A770, which even appeared in a recently leaked benchmark. Or it could still be the Arc 780 that has already appeared in rumors. Regardless, the dual fan and two slot card is equipped with the ACM-G10 GPU and has 32 Xe cores and 16GB GDDR6.

The card in question has an 8-pin connector plus a 6-pin connector, which allows a maximum of 300W of power supply to the card (150W+75W from the connectors and 75W from the PCIe).

According to rumors so far, the lineup of the first generation of Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs should have the following performance levels compared to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPUs:

Arc A770: ACM-G10 GPU, up to 16GB (faster than RTX 3060 Ti)

Arc A750: ACM-G10 GPU, up to 12GB (faster than RTX 3060)

Arc A580: ACM-G10 GPU, up to 8GB (equivalent to RTX 3060)

Arc A380: ACM-G11 GPU, up to 6GB (faster than RTX 3050)

Arc A350: ACM-G11 GPU, up to 4GB (equivalent to RTX 3050)

Arc A310: ACM-G11 GPU, up to 4GB (faster than RX 6400)

Intel made its debut in the dedicated GPU business with the first being released for notebooks. As I said at the beginning, the company is very quiet about the desktop graphics cards, which have been delayed to the period between July and September, but will arrive first in China.

