Medical certificates trace mental health X-rays and guide actions in companies

A survey carried out by the startup Closecare, focused on management of medical certificates and corporate health, shows the scenario around the departure of professionals from the job due to problems of mental health. The incidence of these certificates has grown by 30% since 2020, especially in administrative activities companies. The survey analyzed about 480,000 certificates registered on the platform between January 2020 and April 2022, gathered from 16 companies that use the service.

The documents enter the system by importing other databases or are registered by the person in charge of the company or by the employee himself. The organizations are from different sectors and sizes, and certificates with category F of the ICD-10 (International Classification of Diseases) referring to mental and behavioral disorders were considered. Specific conditions were evaluated: depressive episodes, anxiety and stress.

In the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, this type of certificate represented 3% of the total, rising to 3.5% in the following year and 3.9% in the first months of this year. The analysis notes that “despite the low incidence, the certificates from this group pose a high risk to companies and highlight the seriousness of the problem for employees”. In fact, psycho-emotional illnesses are the third leading cause of absence from work in Brazil – which reached a record in granting sick pay in 2020 – and will be the main one until 2030.

Although the number of justifications is lower than for other conditions, the average time of leave due to mental health is usually six days – a period 128% higher than the standard indication for other diseases. In the case of anxiety certificates, the distance from work went from 3.3 days in 2020 to 4.7 days in 2022, an increase of 42%.

André Camargo, CEO of Closecare, analyzes that the type of certificate varies according to the work activity. “In general, companies with intensive activities, such as service, retail and call center, have a higher certificate number than administrative or technology companies. But mental health appears more for companies with less intense physical activities, such as law firms, technology, multinationals and companies where the average salary is higher,” he says.

budget impact

Closecare calculates that each certificate costs, on average, BRL 1,293 for companies and that their spending on employee leave due to mental health issues should reach BRL 5 billion by the end of 2022. “The certificate is a document that justifies the employee’s absence and, if he is within certain rules, the company has to pay for this absence. If he was away for six days, the company pays for the amount”, explains Camargo.

He says that the calculation considered the average monthly income of the Brazilian of R$ 2,449, according to the National Survey by Continuous Household Sample of October 2021, and the addition of charges. It was possible to estimate the average absenteeism rate and the cost throughout the year. A limitation of the research is that 30% of the certificates do not present the disease classification code due to the employee’s omission, reflecting the belief that he would be harmed at work by the condition he lives with.

The data show what is seen in a government report on the granting of labor benefits for mental and behavioral disorders between 2012 and 2016. In the period, workers were, on average, 196 days away, generating an impact of almost R$ 8 billion with sick pay and pensions, in addition to an average cost of almost R$ 12 thousand per benefit.

It is important to note that the mental and behavioral conditions of the ICD include diseases not necessarily linked to psycho-emotional ones, such as Alzheimer’s and schizophrenia. Still, depression, anxiety and stress are among the main causes of absence, according to the document, and also appear more in the administrative, health, retail, transport and teleservice sectors.

Leaves affect teams

“Mental health is still very stigmatized. It is time for companies to take a step back and see how mature they are to deal with the matter”, points out Ubaldo Fonseca Júnior, medical director of Health, Quality of Life and Analytics at Aon Brasil and member of the technical committee of Aliança para a Saúde. Population (ASAP). He says that the departures go beyond the budget issue and impact the teams. “If you don’t have guidelines to implement, those who stayed will naturally take on other activities and put aside their personal lives.”

When this occurs, strategies to avoid overloading professionals are diverse and each organization adapts according to its own reality. “You have to look at employees and understand where there is greater or lesser intensity of absence and readjust the workforce”, suggests Eduardo Marques, ASAP counselor and Executive Director of People, Support and Operations at Grupo Fleury.

“Another mechanism is to replace vacancies and this can be done even with temporary professionals. You have to take care of the environment of those who stay, because it’s no use causing another problem for those who are trying to compensate for the work”, he adds. He emphasizes that these strategies will only be effective if the leadership is able to perceive the environment and make interventions. Junior agrees. “The change in the profile of top leadership is very important to achieve, in the coming years, not zero, but mitigating the impacts on physical and emotional health.”

Another highlight is being able to welcome the employee when he returns to work, says Marques. “It is the focus on rehabilitation, which companies have been looking at more closely.” He emphasizes that the solutions are not simple or unique, because just as mental disorders have multifactorial causes, so are prevention, treatment and reintegration actions: they come from the individual, society, families, government and companies.

Data guide decisions

If the subjective side of mental health is not convincing, the numbers indicate the reality and the path to be followed. “There is a lot of talk about starting with a clear diagnosis to address actions that are effective. There are a lot of ‘off the shelf’ products, companies selling solutions, but it’s no use buying a solution if you don’t know what the problem is. The first part is investing in good diagnosis, demography, knowing the health conditions of your population to invest in a smarter way”, says Marques.

Therefore, investing in tools that measure absences and the level of mental health, for example, helps to guide corporate decisions in favor of the well-being of the company and employees. “The company can understand that anxiety is lack of physical exercise, poor financial health.”

The Aon Brasil doctor adds that it is necessary to create a business culture in which people’s risks can be stratified, understand the main demands and have an open space for listening. “The most important thing is how the organization positions itself in the mental health pillar, with data, solutions, support,” he says. He points out that virtual care, with telepsychology, also helps companies. In the preventive field, he has seen companies opening space for discussion and executive coaching, as well as an education platform, to raise awareness on the subject.

At Closecare, André Camargo observes that the flow of certificates is used by companies to invite employees to participate in mental health programs or actions with psychologists and psychiatrists, for example. There is also a monitoring group as a HR action strategy. “There are two factors that encourage the company to mature: the increasing spending on health insurance and the increase in the number of absences, which the company has to have a bigger team to fill this lack”, he points out.

