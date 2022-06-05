Meet the world’s five most expensive PCs | PC Gamer

Anyone who likes PCs knows that the prices of more robust models are not usually cheap. Some supercomputers, however, go beyond the reality of commercial devices and become true luxury items. A good example is OverclockersUK’s Orion X2, which costs around R$210,000 and is among the most expensive PCs in the world. He is not alone in the ranking among powerful computers that exceed R$ 100 thousand: other devices follow both the power and the price.

These PCs have one feature in common: none of them are officially sold in Brazil. This, however, is not to say that performance and similar prices cannot be achieved in the home market, as you can use the specifications of each option as a base and, on a budget, produce your own PC. For inspiration, here are five of the most expensive computers in the world.

At US$4,899, the CUK Continuum Micro Gamer PC is practically a bargain compared to the more expensive models in our selection. Although “cheap” from this point of view, the computer would not disappoint even the most demanding enthusiast.

In the most expensive configuration, the package has 128 GB of RAM, 2 TB of NVMe SSD and an additional 4 TB of data space. In terms of processor, the machine comes with the Core i9 12900KF, top-of-the-line CPU of Intel’s new generation and one of the fastest in the world for gaming. On the video card, the buyer finds the RTX 3090, Nvidia’s top of the line today.

2. Velztorm Lux Custom – US$ 8,748 (R$ 41 thousand)

Already more expensive than the Continuum, the Velztorm Lux Custom is a powerful PC that stands out for the amount of storage space: 4 TB in high-speed PCIe SSDs and another 6 TB available in conventional hard drives. Considering a direct, tax-free conversion from the dollar to the real, the computer would cost R$41,000 if it were sold in Brazil.

For the rest of the specs, the desktop is basically a catalog of what’s best today. The processor is a Ryzen 9 5950X coupled with a liquid cooling system and the graphics card is the RX 6900 XT, top of the line among AMD’s GPUs today. There is also 128 GB of RAM and a 12-month warranty against manufacturing defects.

3. Acer ConceptD 900 – US$ 22,999 (R$ 109 thousand)

Priced at $22,999, Acer’s ConceptD 900 is a workstation that justifies the stratospheric price point in its high-end component selection. The computer comes with two Intel Xeon Gold 6148 CPUs, both icosa-core+ (20 cores each), accompanied by 192 GB of RAM, Nvidia’s RTX Quadro 6000 graphics card and a high-speed 1 TB SSD.

As the presence of Xeon and Quadro may have already indicated, the ConceptD is not a computer designed for home users or even for playing games. The desktop has a workstation profile and is more suitable for professional use, occupying space in the same market niche as something like Apple’s Mac Pro.

4. Aventum X – US$ 23,847 (R$ 113 thousand)

If the Acer with the Xeon and Quadro combo is too professional and serious for you, the Aventum X doesn’t deny its gaming vocation: the case displays RGB LEDs in profusion and the choice of components will run any game today — and even for years to come. — without any difficulty, but at a scandalous price. Anyone interested in the maximum configuration of the Aventum X needs to pay US$ 23,847, which, at the moment, translates into R$ 113,000.

The Digital Storm desktop can be configured with either the AMD Threadripper Pro 5995WX or the Core i9 10980XE. In either case, the interested party can configure the machine with up to 256 GB of RAM, 50 TB of space combining SSDs and HDs in RAID and even two RTX 3090s, all powered by a 1,500 Watt power supply and cooled via liquid.

5. OverclockersUK 8Pack OrionX2 Dual System – $43,939

Built in the UK, the Orion X2 costs the equivalent of R$210,000 and is the most expensive computer on the list – or perhaps the two most expensive, to be more precise. Unlike the other PCs in our selection, the Orion X2 is actually two computers in one: the machine comes with two motherboards, two processors (one i9 1980XE and one i7 10700K), three RTX 3090 (one PC gets two of them, one with one) and a total of 16 TB of data space.

What is a computer with double everything for? The idea of ​​Orion X2 is to serve streamers and professional gamers who need a super powerful machine to play and another one to record the gameplay, performing the live broadcast without harming the performance of the PC running the games.

