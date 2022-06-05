Ministry of Health makes official expansion of fourth dose for people over 50 years old | Brazil

The recommendation is valid for those who took the first booster dose at least four months ago.PAULO H CARVALHO
In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that the technical notes consider the need to reinforce immunization in this age group and for workers who are on the front line of health services, with a greater risk of contamination. Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines can be used regardless of the dose given previously.
The folder highlighted that the combination of different vaccines for the booster dose has proved to be efficient in increasing immunization. “Research carried out by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, showed that the heterologous combination for the booster dose, that is, of different vaccines, is more effective”.
“The results also showed that the booster dose can increase the production of antibodies against covid-19 by up to 100 times. So far, more than 4.5 million Brazilians have taken the second booster dose,” the statement said.
So far, the ministry said, the federal government has distributed almost 500 million doses throughout Brazil, guaranteeing the protection of 77% of the population with the two doses. More than 85.9 million people took their first booster dose.