Ministry of Health makes official expansion of fourth dose for people over 50 years old | Brazil

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago

Brazil – People from 50 years of age and health workers of all ages can receive, starting this Saturday (4), the second booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 throughout Brazil. Announced on Thursday (2) by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the measure was made official today. The recommendation is valid for those who took the first booster dose at least four months ago.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that the technical notes consider the need to reinforce immunization in this age group and for workers who are on the front line of health services, with a greater risk of contamination. Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines can be used regardless of the dose given previously.

The folder highlighted that the combination of different vaccines for the booster dose has proved to be efficient in increasing immunization. “Research carried out by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, showed that the heterologous combination for the booster dose, that is, of different vaccines, is more effective”.

“The results also showed that the booster dose can increase the production of antibodies against covid-19 by up to 100 times. So far, more than 4.5 million Brazilians have taken the second booster dose,” the statement said.

guidelines

The Ministry of Health asked states and municipalities to follow the guidelines of the folder for the national vaccination campaign against covid-19. According to the folder, the distribution of doses is done equally and proportionally throughout the country, according to the needs of each federative unit.

So far, the ministry said, the federal government has distributed almost 500 million doses throughout Brazil, guaranteeing the protection of 77% of the population with the two doses. More than 85.9 million people took their first booster dose.

