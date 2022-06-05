Mixing THESE remedies together can kill your kidneys; see what they are

Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada have made an important discovery for people’s health. The study revealed that ingesting ibuprofen with high blood pressure medicine and diuretics may pose health risks to patients.

Scientists revealed that the combination of the three drugs causes acute dehydration, thus impairing the functioning of the kidneys. It is common for drugs indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure to be prescribed accompanied by diuretics, as the increase in the frequency of peeing helps to reduce hypertension.

On the other hand, if the patient does not drink enough water, the combination of drugs can end up causing dehydration. According to the research alert, the use of ibuprofen would also intensify the condition, with chances of causing permanent damage to the kidneys.

Caution in medication consumption

The research was published in the scientific journal Mathematical Biosciences, whose study was carried out using computer-simulated models. This method of analysis is able to produce faster results compared to human clinical trials.

Knowledge in mathematics and computer science was used to find the side effects of ibuprofen in the body of hypertensive people.

“It’s not like everyone who takes this combination of drugs is going to have problems,” explains Anita Layton, who works as a professor of mathematics at Waterloo and also a researcher in mathematical biology and medicine at the same institution.

Despite this, caution is needed when it comes to mixing medications. According to Layton, “Diuretics are a family of drugs that make the body retain less water.” With this, medication for high blood pressure and ibuprofen can further worsen the state of kidney health.

Regarding the relationship between hypertensive patients and the aforementioned drugs, the researchers recommend that patients talk to their doctors on which medicine to use in case of fever or pain.