Monkeypox, Mysterious Hepatitis, Covid: Is the World More Prone to Outbreaks and Epidemics? | Health

While scientists are still trying to unravel the origins and causes of the paintings, it is worth noting that these events take place in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, a disease caused by a virus that, until the beginning of 2020, was absolutely unknown.

And, even before the coronavirus dominated the news, in the last decade we saw serious problems in Brazil and in the world related to other viruses, such as Ebola, Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and measles.

Are the health crises in sequence the result of chance? Or does the context in which we live favor outbreaks, epidemics and pandemics?

Specialists interviewed by BBC News Brasil point out that the second hypothesis is the most likely: currently, the world has a series of characteristics that further facilitate the emergence (or resurgence) of infectious diseases.

And, as you will understand throughout the article, there are at least seven factors that help to explain this whole scenario: the transit of people between countries, rampant urbanization, climate change, the demand for animal protein, greater contact with wild areas, the refusal of vaccines and the lack of health and surveillance professionals.

Nowadays, it is very easy (and relatively cheap) to cross continents and oceans in a few hours.

Let’s suppose that you want to go tomorrow to the municipality of Urasoe, in the south of the island of Okinawa, in Japan, 19,382 kilometers from São Paulo — it is the farthest city on the map in relation to the capital of São Paulo.

It is possible to get there in 33 hours and 10 minutes, with stops in Dallas and Chicago, in the United States, and in Tokyo and Okinawa, in Japan.

In practical terms, this means that you can get infected with a virus in Brazil and, before you even show any symptoms, be literally on the other side of the world.

Data from the World Bank estimate that, in the year 1990, 1 billion people traveled by plane. In 2019, that number jumped to 4.5 billion passengers, which represents more than half of the global population.

On the one hand, increased mobility across borders represents the opportunity for business, connections and contacts with other cultures. On the other hand, it facilitates the transmission of infectious agents — and can further accelerate the outbreak of epidemics or even pandemics.

One of the examples of this is zika, a virus that circulated in some islands of the Pacific and was brought to Brazil from 2014 and 2015, where it caused a serious public health problem, including the birth of babies with microcephaly.

In recent weeks, by the way, monkeypox, previously restricted to some regions of Africa, was recorded almost simultaneously on two other continents, one on each side of the Atlantic, when authorities from the United States, Portugal and Belgium announced the detection. of the first cases in their territories. Again, this is connected with global mobility.

The United Nations (UN) estimates that in 1950, two-thirds of the world’s population lived in rural areas.

The agency estimates that, by 2050, this proportion will reverse: in just over two decades, 66% of people will live in cities. And the most drastic change is yet to take place in Asia and Africa.

The big question, experts point out, is that many of these new urban spaces are already deficient in infrastructure, public transport, housing, basic sanitation and health care.

And that, in turn, creates the ideal conditions for viruses and bacteria to thrive and circulate freely.

Dumping untreated sewage into streams and springs, for example, can be a source of serious gastrointestinal infections.

The accumulation of garbage in vacant lots is the perfect environment for the proliferation of vectors, such as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the transmitter of dengue, zika and chikungunya.

“We must also not forget that urban environments are conducive to agglomerations, and we know how close contact, especially in small and poorly ventilated places, facilitates the spread of pathogens”, adds virologist Flavio da Fonseca, a professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. General.

The increase in the average temperature of the planet brings the most diverse consequences to health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that, between 2030 and 2050, climate change will be directly related to an additional 250,000 deaths each year.

Among the causes of these deaths, the entity highlights the increase in infectious diseases, such as malaria and dengue.

And this happens because the mosquitoes that transmit these conditions reproduce precisely in the heat and take advantage of water reservoirs that appear during the rainy season.

Now, if the trend is for temperatures to get higher and higher from now on, this represents a great opportunity for many vectors to gain ground and help spread the infectious agents even more.

“Today, we see the occurrence of diseases typical of tropical regions in subtropical areas. We already have cases of chikungunya and West Nile fever in southern Europe and dengue in Florida, in the United States”, says virologist Anderson F. Brito, scientific researcher at the Todos pela Saúde Institute (ITpS).

Greater contact with animals

Still on this topic, one cannot ignore the role that the destruction of natural reserves can play in the emergence of new diseases caused by viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.

World Bank data indicate that, in 1990, the world had 41.2 million square kilometers of forested area. That number dropped to 39.9 million in 2016.

Does it seem like a small reduction? The devastated area of ​​more than 1.3 million square kilometers in just 26 years is almost equivalent to the entire Amazon (the largest state in Brazil) and surpasses the area of ​​​​countries such as Peru, Colombia and South Africa.

From a health point of view, this also poses a major threat to humans. That’s because viruses are quiet there in nature, fulfilling their endless cycles of replication within another living being.

The advance of cities and agribusiness ends up destroying many of these natural reserves, which displaces animals and makes contact between them and human beings possible. Viruses, which previously only affected one species, can then “jump” to us, in a process known as spillover.

“And we have a very anthropocentric view of things. We believe that most pathogens affect the human population, when in fact most of these agents are found in nature and coexist in balance with their hosts”, adds Fonseca, who is also president of Brazilian Society of Virology.

“When we eliminate these habitats, the virus tends to look for an alternative. And who are usually the closest hosts? Ourselves”, he continues.

“Most of the time, this interaction does nothing. But there are some cases in which the pathogen manages to adapt well and begins to evolve specifically for the human species, causing new diseases”, completes the specialist.

One of the most recent outbreaks of Ebola, for example, started in West Africa in 2014 and appeared precisely in regions with wood and mineral extraction. Because of these activities, humans began to have more contact with animals in the region – among them, bats that carried this virus.

In a BBC News Brasil report published in October 2021, virologist and pathologist Paula Rodrigues de Almeida, professor of the veterinary course at Feevale University, in Rio Grande do Sul, explained that new infections usually happen in so-called “interface zones” .

“These are natural environments that have been degraded, in which this exposure of the human species to new viruses is more frequent”, he teaches.

Still in this field, the growing demand for animal protein cannot be ignored: the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that global demand for beef cuts will grow by 81% between 2000 and 2030. The same increase can be seen in other livestock products, such as milk (97% more), mutton (88%), pork (66%), poultry (170%) and eggs (70%).

The big issue is that these creations are not always confined in the most adequate sanitary conditions. The lack of rules and supervision means that, in many countries, these animals are kept in tight places, without hygiene or even mixed with other species.

That’s all an infectious agent needs to mutate, combine, and “jump” to people.

In the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, which originated in Mexico, studies showed that the influenza virus that caused all that trouble was a mixture of four different strains—two from swine, one from birds, and the other from humans.

And this is not an isolated example: throughout the 20th century, humanity faced several influenza pandemics, such as the Spanish flu (1918), the Asian flu (1957), and the Hong Kong flu (1968). They originated from the mutation of viruses that circulated among birds.

“All this only reinforces the notion that human health is not isolated and we need to think more and more about the connection we have with the health of animals and the environment”, Brito interprets.

The sixth factor on the list has to do with the increasing difficulty of convincing the population about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Whether due to difficulties in the production and distribution of doses, or the influence of false news on the subject, the fact is that vaccine coverage against many diseases is below what is desired.

Even in Brazil, which has always been seen as an example in immunization campaigns, the rate of protection against preventable diseases falls year after year.

The polio vaccine, for example, was applied to 100% of Brazilians who were part of the campaign’s target audience in 2005.

After 15 years, that rate has dropped to 76%, which means that one in four children has not been properly immunized against the disease, which can lead to paralysis and death.

And this opens the way for some diseases to plague again: measles, which was eliminated from Brazil in 2016, came back with a vengeance in 2018 and has caused major outbreaks since then.

With vaccination coverage below the target, there is no guarantee that other infectious diseases, such as polio itself, will cause serious problems after decades under control.

“Vaccines are victims of their own success”, interprets Fonseca.

“People no longer see the serious effects of many infectious diseases on a day-to-day basis, such as polio or measles. As a result, many began not to give due importance to immunization”, he adds.

Finally, one cannot ignore how the absence of a basic health and surveillance structure in many places makes a small problem turn into an outbreak, an epidemic or even a pandemic.

Surveillance professionals are responsible for analyzing health records and noting if there are any changes in the pattern — such as an abnormal increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to a specific disease in a certain region of the country.

From these data, it is possible to make use of public policies that help to contain the problem. It may be necessary to reinforce vaccination at that location, or control the entry and exit of people there for a while.

In this scenario, it is also essential to have a health service capable of attending, diagnosing and treating patients in the best possible way.

The big question is that much of the world still does not have this entire structure. As a result, many diseases can arise and spread easily before they are even noticed by national or international authorities.

That’s what happened with Zika in our country from 2015 onwards. “Today, we know that Brazil took more than a year since the virus started to identify that those initial cases were not dengue, but a new disease”, recalls Brito.

The virologist points out that modern surveillance does not only involve observing the increase in cases, but a whole technological structure that can genetically sequence the samples and identify the agent causing that condition.

“Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, the surveillance structure has improved in high- and middle-income countries, but it has not advanced sufficiently in low-income nations”, he compares.