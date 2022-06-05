Motorola Edge 2022: renders and specs emerge in leak

According to the latest information, the new Motorola Edge 2022 (codename Dubai+) should be announced in the third quarter of this year, and today we had access to a series of smartphone renderings.

The material was shared by the reliable OnLeaks and features a device with the manufacturer’s already known visual language. The front panel tends to be flat and has few edges.

In addition, we will have a small central hole on the front to accommodate the camera.

See below: