Motorola Edge 2022: renders and specs emerge in leak

According to the latest information, the new Motorola Edge 2022 (codename Dubai+) should be announced in the third quarter of this year, and today we had access to a series of smartphone renderings.
The material was shared by the reliable OnLeaks and features a device with the manufacturer’s already known visual language. The front panel tends to be flat and has few edges.
In addition, we will have a small central hole on the front to accommodate the camera.
See below:
At the rear, the Edge 2022 features slightly curved edges, the centralized logo and a camera module with three sensors.
At the bottom, the smartphone has a speaker grill, microphone, SIM tray and USB-C port for charging. The volume and power buttons with fingerprint reader are on the right side.
As for the specifications of the new Motorola Edge 2022, we should expect a 6.5-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
To ensure good processing power, Motorola Edge 2022 can come out of the box with MediaTek Dimensity processor and it will ship with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
The main rear camera should have 50 MP with OIS, while the ultrawide lens delivers 13 MP and the depth sensor brings another 2 MP. For selfies, there’s 32 MP inside the hole.
Finally, we should still expect a 5,000 mAh battery and native Android 12. However, the device does not yet have an official release date.