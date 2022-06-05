Motorola Moto G Go has official design and specs revealed in leak

Motorola is preparing to launch the Moto G82 soon on Brazilian soil, but those who believe that the brand wants to stop there are wrong. According to a leak released today (4), the manufacturer has also developed a new entry-level cell phone.

We’re talking about the Moto G Go, which had an official render and much of its specs revealed by leaker Sudhanshu.

The smartphone must have plastic construction and simple designand the display bezels are quite thick and the “chin” draws even more attention.

Check out below that the cheap one will also have a P2 port for headphones and a fingerprint reader on the back: