Motorola Moto G Go has official design and specs revealed in leak

Motorola is preparing to launch the Moto G82 soon on Brazilian soil, but those who believe that the brand wants to stop there are wrong. According to a leak released today (4), the manufacturer has also developed a new entry-level cell phone.
We’re talking about the Moto G Go, which had an official render and much of its specs revealed by leaker Sudhanshu.
The smartphone must have plastic construction and simple designand the display bezels are quite thick and the “chin” draws even more attention.
Check out below that the cheap one will also have a P2 port for headphones and a fingerprint reader on the back:
As for the specifications, Sudhanshu confirmed the presence of a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel. In addition, the smartphone will have a MicroSD card slot and a Unisoc processor (name not yet revealed).
In the set of cameras, the main rear will have 13 MP, while the secondary one is 2 MP and serves only to guarantee the depth effect. For selfies, there’s an additional 5 MP inside the drop notch.
As the Moto G Go will use Android Go, it will only have 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage in its most basic variant. Finally, pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, but chances are these details will end up leaking over the next few days.