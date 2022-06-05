News from France and Region

The State of São Paulo begins this Monday, 6th, to apply the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine also to people between 50 and 59 years of age and to all health professionals, according to a directive from the Ministry of Health. The reinforcement in vaccination occurs in the face of a new increase in hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19.

Until then, the fourth dose was being applied to people over 60 and immunosuppressed – people undergoing cancer treatment, transplant recipients, patients undergoing hemodialysis and HIV-positive people, for example.

The official information on the inclusion of the age group from 50 to 59 years old was released on the official portal of the government of the State of São Paulo this Saturday, 4th, at 10:30 am. Immediately, several municipalities announced their adhesion to the campaign as of Monday.

the municipality of France has not yet decided when to start the fourth dose vaccination in the range of 50 to 59 years and health professionals.



in other cities



At ABC, the Municipality of Saint Andrew announced that it begins to apply the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine this Monday, 6, in citizens over 50 and health professionals. Vaccination will be carried out in the 33 Health Units of the municipality, without the need for scheduling. “Completing the vaccination coverage of this important group represents another step towards definitively defeating Covid-19. We continue with management and planning to extend immunization to our people as soon as possible”, says Mayor Paulo Serra (PSDB).

In Sao Paulo, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) said this Saturday that the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine can be applied at all vaccination posts throughout the city. “We had the release of the doses, which will be available in the 470 UBSs (Basic Health Units)”, he said.

In Sorocabathe city hall announced that it will start vaccinating the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for the population over 50 years and health professionals on Tuesday, 7, with Astrazeneca/Oxford, and on Thursday, 9 , to Pfizer.



Botucatu anticipated



the municipality of Botucatu vaccination of the second booster dose (4th dose) against Covid-19 people between 50 and 59 years old has already started. The decrease in protection over the months, already proven through scientific study, justifies the measure, according to the municipality.

Botucatu opened the vaccination of this priority group on May 28 (Saturday) in all Health Units between 8 am and 4 pm, in addition to a vaccination post in Praça do Bosque (Downtown) and in Shopping Botucatu from 10 am to 9 pm. In a note on the official website, the city hall informs that the vaccination was initiated from a technical note issued by the Commission for Monitoring, Control, Prevention and Treatment of Covid-19 of the municipality, which recommends the immunization of this priority group following criteria such as the increase in recent transmission of the coronavirus in the city.



What does the SP government say?



“Municipalities will be able to use vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Janssen for this public’s vaccination schedule, as available in health units”, explains the São Paulo government in the report. The new booster dose can be applied 4 months after the third dose.

Also according to the São Paulo government, the Secretary of State for Health will make new batches of vaccine available at the beginning of the week, as requested by the municipalities and also according to the sending of more immunizations by the Ministry of Health.

The announcement by the government of SP was made after the Ministry of Health authorized the expansion of vaccination against Covid for these two groups.

“The new guidelines of the folder, published in two technical notes, consider the need to reinforce immunization in this age group and for workers who are on the front line of health services, with a greater risk of contamination”, says the Ministry of Health. .

According to the federal government, Pfizer, Janssen and Astrazeneca vaccines can be used, regardless of the dose applied previously.

Instruction published by the Municipal Health Department of the capital this Saturday informs that to receive this second additional dose it is necessary to bring an identity document and proof of vaccination, which can be physical or virtual. In the case of health professionals, it is also necessary to bring a badge, payslip or statement from the company where they work. It can also be a diploma or class council card.

The third dose is available for people 12 years and older.

In addition to public service stations, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is being administered in private clinics and pharmacies. The price ranges from R$229 to R$350.