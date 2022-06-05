Nutritionist reveals 10 tips to lose weight and not gain weight again







Lose weight and not gain weight again

Get lose weight and not get fat again it’s a real challenge. The famous “accordion effect”, usually affects many people who bet on aggressive and, theoretically, quick strategies to eliminate body fat. In the short term, some crazy diets can even work. However, they are often unsustainable. And even worse: they can trigger a binge eating.

With a strong caloric restriction, the individual can lose weight quickly. However, that becomes a real sacrifice and, therefore, impossible to maintain for a long time. After reaching the initial goal, those who undergo this type of strategy tend to significantly increase their calorie consumption again. And, in this way, it goes back to the stage of being overweight or obese.

To prevent this from happening and, finally, to lose weight and not gain weight again, it is necessary to bet on a new lifestyle. Being aware that the result will not happen overnight is also essential. The reward, at the end of the day, is being able to stabilize your weight within what is ideal and healthy for you.

In addition, with the Covid-19 pandemic, many people became sedentary and, consequently, gained more weight. Which generates an alert for the increase in the number of people with obesity. “It’s a worrying scenario since, along with being overweight, comes heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, depression and a greater propensity for some types of cancer”, warns the nutritionist, Dr. Nathaniel Viunisk.

In order to prevent the disease from spreading further, the specialist has separated 10 tips to lose weight and not gain weight again. Check out:

Don’t just focus on the scale. It is also important to consume healthy foods and practice physical activities that favor muscle mass gain. Bet on healthy snacks. Ideally, choose protein options such as protein bars and yogurts. Beware of fad diets. Remember that the most important thing is to focus on the lifestyle, with consistency and patience. Don’t forget about protein. The macronutrient is essential for maintaining muscle mass and preventing health problems. Set small goals and move on. In order to lose weight and not gain weight again, it is essential to value each achievement achieved. Avoid drastic measures and be consistent. Cutting too many calories at once and skipping meals are attitudes that can disrupt the weight loss process. Include physical activities in your routine. With just 30 minutes of exercise a day it is already possible to accelerate the achievement of the goals set. Learn to cook. The chances of consuming something outside the diet when we have no control over food preparation is very high. So do it yourself. Watch out for portions. Avoid having large meals and prefer to divide food throughout the day. That way, you avoid both hunger and exaggeration. Read food labels carefully. Knowing exactly what you eat is essential to avoid possible pitfalls and stick to your diet without knowing it.

Source: Dr. Nataniel Viuniski, MD, Nutritionist, Obesity Specialist and Council Member for Nutrition Affairs at Herbalife Nutrition.