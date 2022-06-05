On Sunday, 5 UBS offer vaccines against covid, flu and measles in Teresina

Photo: Arquivo/Cidadeverde.com

This Sunday (05), five Basic Health Units (UBS) will be open in Teresina to offer vaccines against covid-19, flu and measles. The places will work from 7 am to 7 pm and will also offer other vaccines to Teresina that are part of the national immunization schedule.

UBS with vaccination on Sunday:

UBS Parque Piauí

UBS Porto Alegre

UBS Parque Brasil

UBS Santa Isabel

UBS Renaissance

During Sunday, the application of the vaccine against covid-19 (1st and 2nd dose) will be made for children from 5 to 11 years old; the flu vaccine for priority groups; in addition to the Measles vaccine, for children aged 6 months to under 5 years.

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccine card. Professional groups entitled to the flu vaccine must present a document proving their professional relationship, and people with comorbidities must present a medical report proving their condition.

According to the coordinator of FMS vaccination campaigns, Emanuelle Dias, the objective is to give an opportunity for people belonging to the target audiences who are not available during the week to guarantee their doses.

“We also remind you that, in the case of children and adolescents, they must be accompanied by their parents or guardians, expressing their agreement with the vaccination”, emphasizes Emanuelle Dias.

Groups entitled to the flu vaccine – Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days)

– Health workers

– Pregnant women

– Puerperal women

– Elementary and higher education teachers

– Seniors aged 60 and over

– People with permanent disabilities

– People with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions

– Professionals of the security and rescue forces

– Armed Forces Professionals

– Collective road transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers

– Truckers.

Natanael Souza (With information from FMS)

