Once a symbol of innovation, ‘button iPhone’ becomes a joke among young people – Link

From 2007 to 2017, Home Button Was Key to iPhone

When Apple first unveiled the iPhone, the company did more than launch a new product. The 3.5-inch touch-sensitive screen, accompanied by a single front button, became synonymous with a smartphone — and the format was repeated over and over in the industry. But, 15 years later, the innovative design became a joke among the new generations, who see the “button iPhone” as a symbol of outdated technology.

Social media is awash with jokes about the format. “I just saw a surgeon here with a button iPhone. Things are not easy for anyone.” tweeted on the 27th, a user on Twitter. another user published on the 30th: “I am bullied for having a button iPhone”.

today I paid the restaurant bill for a friend who has a button iphone pic.twitter.com/fB9SHxCMc3 — gg-gab (@gabdogueto) May 17, 2022

The “Button iPhone” is a reference to any Apple cell phone released between 2007 (year of the original iPhone) and 2017 (year of the iPhone 8). They are therefore prior to the iPhone X, launched in 2017 with a face reader and edge-to-edge screen – without a button, therefore. Since then, Apple has cemented this design for all high-end devices.

“Having the button on the cell phone is seen as something outdated, so users of the button iPhone have become the butt of jokes”, explains Grazyelle Coelho, 20. On Twitter, she, who uses a Moto G9 Play (from 2020 and of course , without button), also mocked from the format of old Apple devices: “Hi, I see you use a button iPhone. Are you in need? Do you want a basic basket?”.

On TikTok, jokes are visual. Users record satirical content giving “handouts” to people with button iPhones. It’s humor, but there’s also a edge of elitismconsidering that Apple always sells its phones more expensive.

This is the view of businessman Rodrigo Gimenez, 27, responsible for one of these TikToks (in this case, he gave “drinking water” to a friend). “I don’t think it’s funny to put someone down for having a button iPhone,” he says.

Gimenez explains that his video is a criticism of digital influencers who like status, wear designer clothes and squander belongings on social media. “I made a stereotype of these people, because the button iPhone is seen as something inferior”, explains the businessman. He currently owns an iPhone 12, after ditching the “old war” iPhone 8.

Grazyelle, however, guarantees that it is a joke, no malicious intent. She praises the cameras, storage and operating system of the older models — it’s just the button, she says. “Over the years, technology has evolved a lot and this has changed the interface of smartphones. It’s not just about the iPhone, because other brands have also removed the button,” she explains.

Design was an example

For many years, the story was different. The button iPhone was the industry model: with its launch, cell phones with a physical keyboard, like the BlackBerry, lost ground. Manufacturers began to imitate the innovative format to continue in the fight – the button, for example, was among the elements that led Apple to sue Samsung in 2012 for patent infringement.

“The Home button was the symbol of the iPhone not only for aesthetic reasons, but for representing the maximum efficiency with the maximum simplicity that Steve Jobs wanted”, explains professor Eduardo Pellanda, from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUC-RS), in reference to the obsession of the Apple founder with the union of functionality and simplicity.

Between 2007 and 2015, the button was mechanical — that is, it was a moving component. In the following year, the iPhone 7 replaced the piece with a tactile sensor that preserved the sensation of the “click”, a tactic used to take advantage of the memory used by users, at that time already accustomed to the feature.

Meanwhile, the industry began testing new formats, with an edge-to-edge front screen and a biometric reader on the back of the device. The objectives were: to differentiate itself from the iPhone and increase the display, meeting the desire of the consumer market.

No wonder, in February 2015, Samsung launched the Galaxy S6 Edge, the brand’s first cell phone to adopt the infinite screen format. The movement ended up influencing the entire industry, including Apple, which, two years later, made the button iPhone outdated by betting on the iPhone X.

“Camera, screen and software attributes are fundamental for young people in the smartphone market”, points out Reinaldo Sakis, analyst at consulting firm IDC Brasil. “The appeal of this generation is to publish videos and photos that are increasingly treated.”

He died, but he’s doing fine.

Although it has become a joke, Apple continues to bet on the button as a “cheaper” alternative — by the company’s standards, of course.

“The company uses old parts and inserts new components that are already in production scale”, explains Pellanda, from PUC-RS. Proof of this success is the launch, this year, of the iPhone SE 2022. Despite looking like an iPhone 8, the cell phone has the same chip as the iPhone 13 (2021). The new SE starts at R$4,200 at Apple’s official store, while the cheaper iPhone 13 costs R$7,600.

For Renato Franzin, a specialist at the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo (Poli-USP), this bet ended up creating a “second category” of products at the company — which, in a way, justifies the jokes of the new generation. At the same time, the bet reinforces the success of the design: “It is a device that will remain on the market as long as it meets consumer expectations.”

For experts and users, there are still advantages to the front button. The biggest example is that, in times of masks to combat covid-19, Face ID (facial recognition system of the most modern devices) has presented problems in biometric authentication, making the option for Touch ID (digital recognition embedded in the ) more viable.

Fortunately, there are still those who prefer the good old button: “The button iPhone is Apple’s most beautiful model, but no one is prepared for this conversation”, he wrote a user on May 28 on Twitter.