Phil Spencer praised the State of Play

Phil Spencer, leader of Microsoft Gaming, praised the State of Play and the start of the summer event season that has now begun and promises immense excitement over the next few weeks.

Through social networks, Spencer praised Sony’s presentation and recalled that next week we have more presentations, which keeps the spirit of E3 alive, even if this event does not take place this year.

“I love this time of year. Teams working to excite players. Yesterday’s State of Play was a great start, I’m looking forward to Summer Game Fest and obviously excited about the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.”

“It gives me energy to see all the enthusiasm in our industry and art in the form of video games.”

Summer Game Fest is set for June 9th and will be one of the next big summer events. That same day we will have the Devolver Digital Direct and on June 12th we will have the big Xbox and Bethesda conference.

Without E3, EA Play or Ubisoft Forward, the summer announcement season could be poorer, but the companies seem ready to team up with each other and focus on fewer events and more announcements, something that is sure to please many who were critical of so many conferences and little content to support them.

Nintendo has not yet announced its Summer Direct, but it is also a strong candidate to participate with its event this season of announcements.

