Piauí monitors progress of “monkey smallpox” cases

cases of monkey pox keep appearing in countries where the disease is not endemic, most of them in Europe. In view of this, the World Health Organization (WHO) has been updating the number of cases, the form of transmission and the symptoms involving the “cousin” disease of the common smallpox viruswhich was eradicated from the planet in 1980 with the support of the World Health Organization.

In Piauí, the State Department of Health announced that it will monitor the possible presence of the monkeypox virus, which causes “monkey smallpox”. During a meeting held by the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS)in the last week, it was defined the formation of state monitoring commissions, composed of doctors and infectologists.

record climb

The Superintendent of Health Care and Municipalities, Herlon Guimarães, pointed out that at this moment with the increase in the number of suspected cases of the disease, the Piauí health surveillance information verification system is on alert, evaluating and monitoring the appearance of Suspected cases in Brazil.

“The state of Piauí already has people able to recognize when patients with symptoms of the disease are admitted to our hospitals and primary care units and we follow with all guidelines and protocols. It is important that we as Brazil already have a plan so that we can set up a committee in the future so that we can decide on protocols since it is not a disease that is not endemic in Brazilian soil”, he highlighted.

O Ministry of Health reported on Thursday (2nd) that it had been notified of four suspected cases of monkeypox in Brazil. A suspected case is in Ceará and another in Santa Catarina. A third case, which may be suspected, is being monitored in Rio Grande do Sul and a new record has been notified by the government of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Transmission occurs by physical contact

Monkeypox is transmitted by monkeypox, a virus that belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family, and is considered a viral zoonosis with symptoms very similar to those seen in smallpox patients, although clinically less severe. O monkeypox incubation period it is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days, according to the WHO.

“Monkey smallpox is a zoonotic disease, that is, transmitted from animals to humans, and it is an extremely contagious disease, commonly seen in African countries, but in the last month of May we are seeing many cases in European countries, United States, South America, Colombia and Argentina and we already have suspected cases in Brazil, mainly in the South and Southeast regions”, said infectious disease specialist Nayro Ferreira.

close contact

The specialist recalls that transmission occurs through close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials, such as bedding. And, according to the health agency, human-to-human transmission is occurring between people in close physical contact with symptomatic cases.

“It is an extremely contagious disease, but it does not have a high lethality, that is, it does not usually kill, but leaves sequelae. The diagnosis is basically clinical made through a physical examination by a skilled physical professional,” she added.

Blisters, fever and pain are symptoms

The WHO describes different symptom frames for suspected, probable and confirmed cases. Any person of any age who presents with acute and unexplained pustules (blisters) on the skin and is in a country where monkeypox is not endemic is now considered a suspected case.

If this condition is accompanied by headache, onset of fever above 38.5°C, swollen lymph nodesmuscle and body aches, back pain and deep weakness and skin rashes.

“These lesions tend to appear mainly in the trunk region, later in the limbs and more commonly in the genital region, so it is often confused with a sexually transmitted disease, so it is necessary to evaluate a specialist. There is no specific treatment and it is based on signs and symptoms”, highlighted Nayro Sousa.

Anvisa guides how to protect yourself

THE smallpox is usually self-limitingthat is, it can be cured with time and without treatment, but it can be serious in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women, or people who are immunosuppressed due to other health conditions.

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox. National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, the agency said.

With information from MN