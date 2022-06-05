Plans for Space Mining Already Exist, But It Won’t Be Simple – 05/06/2022

Like Earth, planetary bodies such as the Moon, Mars, asteroids and comets contain substantial deposits of valuable resources. This has caught the attention of researchers and industry alike, in hopes of someday mining them as a way of supporting a space economy.

But creating any kind of mining industry off Earth will not be easy. Let’s look at what we face.

Local use of resources

When you think of off-Earth mining, you could imagine extracting materials from various bodies in space and bringing them to Earth. But this is unlikely to be the first commercially viable example.

If we want to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, as proposed by NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration), we would need to resupply the astronauts living there. Resources like water can only be recycled to a certain extent.

At the same time, resources are extremely expensive to launch from Earth. In 2018, it cost about $2,560 to launch a kilogram of material into low Earth orbit, and more to launch it higher or all the way to the Moon. Most likely, materials mined in space will be used in space, to help save these costs.

Collecting needed materials on-site is called “using resources ‘in situ'”. It can involve anything from mining ice to collecting soil to building structures. NASA is currently exploring the possibility of building buildings on the Moon with 3D printers.

Mining in space could also transform satellite management. Current practice is to de-orbit satellites after 10 to 20 years, when their fuel runs out. A lofty goal of space companies like Orbit Fab is to design a type of satellite that can be refueled using propellants collected in space.

Even for satellites in low Earth orbit, the energy needed to reach them from the Moon is less than that needed to reach them from Earth.

What resources are available out there?

When it comes to off-Earth mining opportunities, there are few resources that are both abundant and valuable. Some asteroids contain vast amounts of iron, nickel, gold and platinum group metals, which can be used for construction and electronics.

Lunar regolith (rock and soil) contains helium-3, which could become a valuable resource in the future if nuclear fusion becomes viable and widespread. British company Metalysis developed a process that could extract oxygen from lunar regolith.

There is an expectation of ice on the Moon’s surface, in permanently shadowed craters near its poles. We also think that there is ice beneath the surface of Mars, on asteroids and comets. This could be used to support life or to be broken down into oxygen and hydrogen, then used as a propellant.

How would we carry out mining in space?

My (Michael’s) Ph.D. involved testing how exploration techniques would work on the Moon and Mars. Our other work included economic models for ice mining on Mars and computer models of the stability of tunnels on the Moon.

Some proposals for off-Earth mining are similar to on-Earth mining. For example, we could mine lunar regolith with a bucket wheel excavator or mine an asteroid using a tunnel boring machine.

Other proposals are less familiar, such as using a vacuum-like machine to pull regolith through a pipe (which is used to a limited extent in earth excavation).

Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) and the Australian National University propose the use of biomining. In this process, bacteria introduced into an asteroid would consume certain materials and produce gas, which could then be collected by a probe.

Immense challenges persist

Our work at the Australian Center for Space Engineering Research at UNSW involves finding ways to reduce risk in a space resources industry. Needless to say, there are many technical and economic challenges.

The same launch costs that make so many so eager to start mining off Earth also make it expensive to get mining equipment into space. Mining operations will have to be as light as possible to be cost-effective (or even viable).

Also, the further away something is from Earth, the longer it takes to get there. There is a “delay” of up to 40 minutes for sending a command to a probe on Mars and finding out if it was successful or not.

The Moon has a communications delay of just 2.7 seconds and may be easier to mine remotely. Near-Earth objects also have Earth-like orbits and occasionally pass by Earth at distances comparable to the Moon. They are ideal candidates for mining as they require little energy to get there and back.

Off-Earth mining would need to be largely automated, or remotely controlled, given the additional challenges of sending humans into space, such as the need for life support, radiation avoidance, and additional launch costs.

But even mining systems on Earth are not fully automated. Robotics will need to improve before asteroids can be mined.

Although spacecraft have landed on asteroids several times and even collected samples, which were brought to Woomera, South Australia, during the Hayabusa 1 and 2 missions, our success rate for landing on asteroids and comets is still low.

In 2014, the Philae probe, sent to comet 67P/Churyumov/Gerasimenko, famously fell into a ditch in a failed landing attempt.

There are also environmental considerations. Mining in space can help reduce the amount of mining needed on Earth. But that’s only if off-Earth mining results in fewer, rather than more, rocket launches, or if the resources can be brought in and used on Earth.

While collecting resources in space may mean not having to launch them from Earth, more launches could inevitably occur as the space economy grows.

And then there’s the question of whether the proposed mining techniques will work in space environments. Different planetary bodies have different atmospheres (or none), gravity, geology, and electrostatic environments (for example, they may have electrically charged ground due to particles from the Sun).

How these conditions will affect off-Earth operations remains to be seen.

But the work is in progress

Although still in its infancy, several companies are currently developing technologies for off-Earth mining, exploration of space resources and for other uses in space.

The Canadian Space Mining Corporation is developing the infrastructure needed to support life in space, including oxygen generators and other machinery.

The American company OffWorld is developing industrial robots for operations on Earth, Moon, asteroids and Mars. And the Asteroid Mining Corporation is also working to establish a market for space resources.

informative statement

Michael Dello-Iacovo is affiliated with the Animal Justice Party and the Sentience Institute.

Serkan Saydam receives funding from ARC, ACARP, CRC-P, ESA, Australia-Korea Foundation. It is affiliated with the University of New South Wales, Sydney (Australian Center for Space Engineering Research) and the School of Mineral Resources and Energy Engineering, the Planetary Rock Mechanics Commission of the International Rock Mechanics Society, the Society for Mining Professors and member of AusIMM, member of AeEe, Engineers of Australia, Australian Geomechanics Society and the AIAA.

Michael Dello-Iacovo, Casual Academic, University of New South Wales, Sydney

Serkan Saydam, Off-Earth Mining, Mining in the Future, Mining Systems, University of New South Wales, Sydney