Proposal advances that obliges SUS to offer plastic and post-surgical cleft lip surgery — Senado Notícias

The Economic Affairs Commission (CAE) approved this Tuesday (31) the project that obliges the Unified Health System (SUS) to perform reconstructive plastic surgery of cleft lip or palate. PL 3.526/2019 now goes to the Social Affairs Commission (CAS).

Authored by deputy Danrlei de Deus Hinterholz (PSD-RS), the proposal establishes that the SUS, through its network of public or affiliated units, provide a free service of reconstructive plastic surgery and post-surgical treatment, covering the specialties of speech therapy, psychology, orthodontics, as well as others necessary for the recovery and integral of the patient.

The author claims that 5,800 cases of babies with cleft lip and palate are registered every year in Brazil and, in practice, less than half of newborns are attended by the SUS.

The original text of the PL requested that, in cases of cleft lip detected and confirmed prenatally or after birth, surgical treatment should be carried out immediately in the postnatal period.

But currently, specialized services in Brazil indicate that the surgical approach to these cases should be performed after the third month of life. And, similarly, the protocol of the National Health Service (NHS) – the public health service of the United Kingdom – proposes that surgery to correct the cleft lip should be done in patients aged between three and six months.

According to the final version of the text by the rapporteur Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), when the cleft lip is diagnosed prenatally or after birth, the newborn will be promptly referred to a specialized center, to start clinical follow-up and to schedule reconstructive surgery—not to have the surgery right away.

Alencar also rejected a plenary amendment presented by Senator Romário (PL-RJ). The amendment called for the removal of the term “plastic” to characterize the reconstructive surgical procedure to be performed. The intention was to remove the understanding that the procedure would be the exclusive responsibility of the plastic surgeon, ruling out the possibility of other professionals (such as the oral and maxillofacial surgeon – graduated in dentistry and not in medicine).

The senator claimed that the amendment is unnecessary, as there is no risk of the surgery being interpreted as the exclusive responsibility of the plastic surgeon.

The senator added in the report that the bill, if it becomes law, “will have a neutral impact on the fulfillment of the annual limit of primary expenses of the federal Executive Branch under the New Fiscal Regime, as its provisions can be fulfilled without the global increase of primary expenditures by adjusting the allocation of resources for the coverage of medium and high complexity health services”.

Conservation units

Another project analyzed at this Tuesday’s CAE meeting was PL 160/2017, by Senator Elmano Férrer (PP-PI), which creates equity funds to finance federal protected areas.

The rapporteur, Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), considered the project harmed, as Law 13,800, of 2019, already authorizes the public administration to create these funds.

In Braga’s absence, Senator Esperidião Amin (PP-SC) was appointed rapporteur ad hoc, who, after reading the vote, said that he thought more debates on the topic were necessary. He asked that the vote not be taken without the presence of the original rapporteur.

Producer debts

Another proposition on the agenda that was not voted on was the PL 3,475/2021by Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR), which makes possible the installment of debts of small rural producers with the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama).

The text has a favorable opinion from the rapporteur, Senator Zequinha Marinho (PL-PA), and has already been approved by the Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Commission (CRA).

This is the second time that the project has been removed from the CAE agenda at the request of the government, which is still negotiating changes to the text with parliamentarians.

— Noour project is to make life easier for small rural producers, who are indiscriminately fined by IBAMA. We are not proposing here to allow default or release the producer to do whatever he wants. We want to make it possible to pay in installments without the exorbitant interest that is currently charged — explained.

At the request of the respective rapporteurs, PLs 6,410/2019, 464/2017, 537/2019 and 478/2017 were also removed from the agenda