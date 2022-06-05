Ricardo Lodi: Uerj servers will have Education, Health and Transport assistance



Ricardo Lodi, former dean of UerjDisclosure

On March 25, 2022, the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj) instituted grants for Education, Health and Transport for all its employees with the aim of valuing the work and quality of life of administrative technicians and teachers. of the institution. The benefits were granted through the Executive Administrative Decision Acts (AEDAs), numbers 25, 26 and 27, determining the payment of R$ 900 for Health, R$ 500 for the cost of Transport, and the amount of R$ 900 for the Education of each dependent aged between 7 and 24 years, obeying the limit of R$ 2,100 per month per employee, which will succeed the current daycare allowance paid for dependents aged 0 to 7 years.

This measure was possible due to the implementation of Law 9.602/2022, which incorporated the State University Center of the West Zone (Uezo) into Uerj. According to the imposed rule, in order to preserve the rights that Uezo employees already had and guarantee equality among the others, it was established that the dean could regulate benefits of an indemnity nature, observing university autonomy.

In this case, the forecast was that the funds referring to Transport and Health would be made automatically, after the decision of the Rectory, directly on the payroll. To receive the education aid, interested parties should formalize the request with the Superintendence of Personnel Management (SGP), presenting a birth certificate and a declaration of enrollment in an educational institution.

However, so far, the procedures for implementing the aid have not yet been completed by the State Secretary of the Civil House, which is responsible for managing the State payroll, which submitted the measure to the Commission for Monitoring and Economic-Financial Monitoring of the Recovery Department (Comisarrf), which has been causing discomfort and apprehension on the part of many civil servants awaiting compliance with the law in force.

For a long time, these aids had been demanded by the academic community, so much so that they were listed during the electoral campaign for the Uerj Rectory. A commitment that it was possible to carry out in the capacity of rector of the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro, with the success of our initiative to include in the draft law of the incorporation of Uezo the authorization for the Rector to grant such benefits, which were instituted by us a few days after the law goes into effect.

It is worth remembering that all the achievements that Uerj’s teaching and technical servers had in the last two years went through the same procedure, as was the case of technological assistance, and, despite the delay in implementation, they were all paid to their beneficiaries, as will be these aids, since the norm that instituted them is valid, is in force and must be implemented.

Even though we are no longer at the forefront of Uerj’s management, we continue, together with our colleagues, in the fight to guarantee the rights of all teachers, administrative technicians and students. Whether by virtue of reaffirming the importance of defending a public, free, secular, excellent and socially referenced education, or to ensure that the funds owed will be paid as soon as possible.

