See 15 juice combinations to cleanse and detoxify

Fresh fruit juices are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth while also getting your daily nutrients. Adding juices made from whole, natural fruits and vegetables to your diet will help keep you healthy. They’re great in the morning, lunch, or midday snack, and you can even use the sweetest combinations as an after-dinner treat. Just remember that fruit contains sugar, so you shouldn’t overdo it. That’s why we’ve put together these amazing juice combinations to cleanse and detoxify.

You can have a juice any time of day to invigorate, but remember that you will need to create a calorie deficit if you want to lose weight. Most people are on a 500-calorie deficit, and some juices can be high in calories. Stick to some of these combinations to keep the calories down, or do an extra workout if you need to burn some extra calories! For most of these juice combos, we use a juicer. If you don’t have one, one Vitamix or one blender will serve you very well.

health benefits

These cleansing and detoxifying juice combinations offer a variety of benefits to the health. When combined, these superfoods have a powerful nutritional impact! For example, cucumber alone helps cleanse the body (specifically the kidneys), while parsley offers mild diuretic properties. And the alkaline fluid in watermelon neutralizes acids and eliminates toxins from the kidneys.

So for a full body cleanse, a juice that contains a combination of cucumber, watermelon and parsley provides a total detox of some of your most important elimination organs. Add a touch of ginger and it tastes fantastic! These juices also act as a blood cleanser, offering sustained energy. As a bonus, you’ll also get a metabolic boost to support weight loss goals.

Why juice?

If you’re trying to cut calories, hunger can be a challenging hurdle. A short juice fast (a day or two) can help train your body and mind to consume less food and therefore fewer calories. However, many people are unaware that store-bought juices don’t contain all the nutrients you’d expect to find in fruit or vegetable juices.

Bottled juices must be pasteurized to stay on the shelf. As the shelf life of fresh juice is short, the pasteurization process allows the juice to stay in stores until it reaches the consumer, but it also means it loses all important nutrients, leaving only sugar and flavor behind. This is not good! You want to make sure that whether you’re making a juice fast or just replacing a meal, you make the juice the same day you plan to consume it.

The Vitamix blenders are the perfect complement to our clean, lean approach to eating. These high-powered blenders grind a variety of whole foods into a completely smooth consistency. All without losing any fiber or nutrients! Make everything from smoothies, ice cream, frozen drinks and fiber-packed juices to nut butters, cream sauces, salad dressings and sauces.

O Vitamix’s Comes with 7 years warranty, self-cleaning mode and excellent customer service. It all comes together to give you a tool that will make your days easier and healthier. Not to mention the blender will last a lifetime! 15 juice combinations to cleanse and detoxify For all combinations below, follow the same process. Mix the following fruits or vegetables in equal parts. So, for example, a cup of apple juice and a cup of pear juice. Then mix the juice with ice in a 2:1 ratio. So for this example you would like to add one glass of juice to these two glasses of fruit juice. For herbs, you won’t need equal parts: just one tap! If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us in the comments! 5 best fruit juices apple and pear

Apple, Pear and Pineapple

orange and grapefruit

apple and watermelon

Cranberry, Grape and Plum The 5 best green juices Celery, spinach, tomato and dill*

Celery, spinach, cabbage, dill and lemon*

Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic, Ginger and Cayenne Pepper*

Celery, Kale, Tomato, Garlic and Basil*

Cucumber, Parsley, Celery and Red* The 5 best combined juices Green Apple, Strawberry, Cucumber, Kale and Mint*

Pineapple, Watermelon, Mango and Pepper

Orange Orange, Lemon, Lemon and Ginger*

Pineapple, Orange, Watermelon, Spinach and Cayenne*

Blueberry, Raspberry, Cabbage, Cucumber, and Mint*
















