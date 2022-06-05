Smallpox of the monkeys: even without cases, Saúde prepares a protocol of action in the DF | Federal District

Even without cases of monkeypox in the Federal District, the Health Department prepared a protocol of actions to deal with the possible arrival of the disease. Until this Friday (3), the Ministry of Health was investigating four suspects in the states of Ceará, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) of the Federal District issued an epidemiological alert to primary and hospital care units in the public and private networks. The orientation is for them to stay in alert for possible suspected cases of the disease.

According to Cievs, in case of suspected contamination, the person must be isolated (see symptoms below). The Central Laboratory of Public Health of the Federal District (Lacen) will send the tests carried out by patients with symptoms for analysis at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

“One should not wait for confirmation of the exam. Isolation must be done immediately”, says the head of Cievs, Priscilleyne Reis.

Human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through contact with people who have respiratory secretions, from skin lesions of those who are infected or from recently contaminated objects.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

Chills

Exhaustion

Between one and three days—sometimes longer—after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash. Generally, according to doctors, it starts on the face and spreads to other parts of the body.

O use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures that also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, says Anvisa.

According to the DF Health Department, as the smallpox vaccine is not part of the immunization schedule, it is not regularly available. Studies on the effectiveness of the immunizer to fight smallpox in monkeys are still in their infancy, so, according to the researchers, the data are not conclusive.

“At the moment, we have no indication by the federal ministry of the use of this vaccine. The ideal is for us to try to contain, quickly identify the case – which is very similar to what we did with Covid – and put the person in isolation”, he says. Priscilleyne Reis.

The expert says that if the Ministry of Health understands that the vaccine must be used to contain the disease, it will be used in close contacts of the infected person.

The name monkeypox has been used by the Ministry of Health to refer to the disease and to avoid stigmatization and possible discrimination against monkeys that are not actually the hosts of the virus. The disease was identified in the 1950s, in Africa, in two colonies of monkeys kept in captivity for research, which gave the origin of the name. But the virus’s first hosts are rodents.