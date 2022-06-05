State Health recommends expansion of flu vaccination for all ages

The Department of Health (SES) defined with the municipalities that vaccination against influenza (influenza) may be open to the general population (above 6 months of age) from now on. The national campaign started in April for priority groups. In Rio Grande do Sul, so far, 1,912,279 people have been vaccinated against the disease. Vaccination coverage among the groups that had a vaccination target of 90% (children, health workers, pregnant women, puerperal women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers), is still less than 50%.

The number of doses for the flu campaign is limited to the amount of the estimated public among the priority groups, and there is no forecast of an increase in the number received by the Ministry of Health. Therefore, the doses now available to the general population comprise the amount that has not been used by priority groups to date.

The total population of priority groups in Rio Grande do Sul for this year’s campaign was estimated at 4.9 million people. To serve this public, about 5.1 million doses were received, of which about 1.9 million have already been registered in the Information System of the National Immunization Program as applied.

The definition on the continuation of the strategy was defined this Friday (03/06) together with the Council of Municipal Health Departments of Rio Grande do Sul (Cosems/RS).

Data from the Influenza Vaccination Campaign in RS in 2022

Total population of priority groups: 4,952,203

Total doses received by RS for the campaign: 5,116,800

Total applied doses registered in the system until 06/03/22: 1,912,279

Total population of specific groups*: 3,405,928

Total doses applied in specific groups*: 1,691,840

Vaccination coverage of specific groups*: 49.7%

* children, health workers, pregnant women, postpartum women, indigenous people, the elderly and teachers

Priority group: doses applied (coverage in %)

Children (over 6 months and under 5 years): 215,587 (34.3)

Elderly: 1,185,712 (55.3)

Health Workers: 196,873 (54.5)

Pregnant women: 22,729 (23.2)

Postpartum women: 3,579 (22.2)

Teachers: 59,175(41.9)

Indigenous Peoples: 10,591 (42.8)

Comorbidities: 147,100

Adolescents in socio-educational measures (from 12 to 21 years old): 594

Truck drivers: 9,099

Armed Forces (active members): 5,422

Security and Rescue Forces: 6,446

Employee of the Deprivation of Liberty System: 2,807

Transport Workers: 5,548

Port Workers: 760

Persons with Permanent Disabilities: 7,105

Population Deprived of Liberty: 17,483

Other groups without comorbidities: 15,669

240,000 children and health workers vaccinated against measles

In parallel with the influenza (influenza) campaign, a measles vaccination strategy was carried out for children and health workers. In all, the target population was around 982,000 people, of which 241,000 were vaccinated during the campaign.

Among children, approximately 203,000 doses were applied, which represents a coverage of close to 33% of the total eligible public (over 6 months and under 5 years).

Measles Vaccination Campaign in RS in 2022

Target population: 982,141

Total doses applied: 241,443

Total doses applied to children: 203,700 (32.8% coverage)

Total doses applied at other ages: 2,830

Total doses applied to health workers: 34,913

