The Callisto Protocol enters pre-sale on the PS Store costing up to R$ 449.50

The game received a gameplay trailer this week and a December 2 release date.

the horror game The Callisto Protocol is now available for pre-order at PlayStation Store in versions Day One Edition and Digital Deluxe Editionthe game has different values ​​for the versions of PS4 and PS5 and costs R$ 449.50 in the version Digital Deluxe for PlayStation 5. the game is developed by the studio KRAFTONknown for PUBG, a pioneering battle royale-style shooter. The game will be released on December 2 of this year and will also have versions for Xbox and PRAÇA.

Check below the values ​​and content of each of the versions available in pre-order.

Playstation 4:

PlayStation 5:

Day One Edition Content:

The Callisto Protocol

retro prisoner costume

smuggling package

Digital Deluxe Edition Content:

The Callisto Protocol

retro prisoner costume

smuggling package

season pass

Check out the trailer below The Callisto Protocol presented during the State of Play From this week.

The game is developed by BlueTwelve Studio and will be published by Annapurna Interactive



See details of the history of The Callisto Protocol:

“With the third-person narrative, the survival horror game is set 300 years in the future. The player assumes the role of Jacob Lee, who, by the work of fate, is thrown into the Black Iron Prison, a security penitentiary located on Callisto, the moon of Jupiter. Chaos ensues in the place as the prisoners turn into monstrous creatures. To survive, Jacob must escape from the Black Iron Prison, eliminating any obstacles. Along the way, he will discover the dark secrets and disturbing things lurking beneath Callisto’s surface. With a unique combination of melee and ranged combat, Jacob must adapt his strategies to face the rapidly evolving creatures as he searches for new weapons, equipment and abilities to overcome the growing threat and flee. of the horrors of Jupiter’s Dead Moon.”

What did you think of the advertised prices for The Callisto Protocol? Do you intend to buy the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

